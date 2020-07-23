Karl Bigby, better known as Karl Flacko, is a musical engineer, producer, clothing designer, and a photographer. It is safe to say that Flacko is a man of many talents. As a teenager, Flacko was granted the opportunity to intern in a recording studio for a full year. He met plenty of people in the industry during the internship, and he was thus inspired to seek a career path in music. Flacko has been engineering for the past four years, and he owns his own recording studio in New York called “Faceless.” Flacko assures that he never truly found himself in a slump when it came to creating music, but he did endure an extended period of time which allowed him to broaden his horizons and seek other avenues to apply his creativity. It was at this time that Flacko developed an interest in video production.

Flacko was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He is positive that his style and go-getter personality is a product of growing up in the northern city. New York has always been recognized for starting fashion trends and supplying significant songs in the hip hop genre. Flacko explains that New York brands its natives with a specific style and bravado that they wouldn’t be able to inherit while living anywhere else in America. He insists that he would be a completely different person in terms of creativity and mentality if he were raised in a different city.

Flacko mentions that he is very close with his family members and both parents were heavily involved in most of his childhood. Flacko’s parents separated when he was 13 and he now has a few step siblings, but he remains close with his blood-related older brother. Evidently, Flacko’s brother incited his interest in clothing. Flacko noticed some of the brands his brother would wear long before they gained popularity amongst the masses. Although he couldn’t afford some of the expensive brands on his own, Flacko realized that he could still wear clothing that was just as aesthetically pleasing as what any of his peers wore. He decided to start making his own clothes. He also customizes clothing articles from notable brands. For example, Flacko customized a Supreme t-shirt to include the image of recently deceased rap artist Pop Smoke. Flacko felt obligated to pay homage to the late rapper as he currently lives in the same Brooklyn neighborhood where Pop Smoke is originally from.

A brand name is something that resonates with consumers, especially when the name is both clever and fitting. Flacko determined that any brand names he uses should establish a strong foundation for his future endeavors. He chose “Divide Et Impera’ (meaning “divide and conquer”) as his slogan because that is his intention as he accumulates career success. “Faceless” has always been a term that Flacko felt was descriptive of him personally, so he chose that as the name of his recording studio and website. Unfortunately, covid-19 has had a significant negative impact on Flacko, but it hasn’t discouraged him. Flacko had been working for Apple TV, and one of the episodes for a show he is involved with required 300 people on set. The pandemic regulations have prevented filming to continue for the show because of the excessive number of people needed on set at once. Flacko has also been forced to limit studio sessions and people cannot try on the clothing he has made, but the pandemic is permitting him to adapt mentally. Flacko has learned to expect the unexpected, and he believes that this year’s circumstances have made him even more ambitious.