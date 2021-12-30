Flowering Plants fill the home with vibrancy and growing certain plants can be a good way to enhance the lucky energy of property, increase the value of the house, and bring you ongoing success and enjoyment. Some Feng Shui Flowering plants are traditionally valued for abundance, prosperity, wealth, and good luck. So why not boost your prosperity quotient by bringing in flowers which are known for their luck-boosting qualities? Plant some flowers in your home, and energize your space with positivity and growth. Check out these five super lucky flowers for the year 2022: Lucky Fruits For Happy New Year 2022: From Peaches To Grapes, DO EAT These 5 Fruits to Attract Good Luck, Prosperity And Positive Energy!

1. Hydrangeas

Hydrangeas (Photo Credits : Unsplash)

In Japan, Hydrangeas is associated with heartfelt emotion, understanding, and apology. They also represent gratitude, happiness, and enlightenment.

2. Lotus

Lotus (Photo Credits : Unsplash)

"No mud, no lotus." Lotus bloom is considered sacred in many Asian cultures and the flower is a metaphor for the human journey towards enlightenment. Placing lotus blossom at the entrance of your home will attract a tremendous amount of positive chi.

3. Chrysanthemums

Chrysanthemums (Photo Credits : Unsplash)

Chrysanthemums are treasured across Asia and telegraph balanced and effortless life. They are also a symbol of longevity in China. Gold and bright yellow Chrysanthemums are particularly lucky.

4. Marigolds

Marigolds (Photo Credits : Unsplash)

Yellow-Orange-hued Marigold possesses protective qualities and shields the family from evil spirits and brings in fortune, wealth, and good luck.

5. Lilies

Lilies (Photo Credits : Unsplash)

A Chinese proverb quotes "When you have only two pennies left in the world, buy a loaf of bread with one, and a lily with the other." Lilies are happy, intoxicating, calming, and peaceful plants which are good for uplifting wellbeing.

These were the best five flowering plants that bring success and strength. Having them around serves a dual purpose, beauty, and prosperity!

