Do you ever feel like other people have all the luck, while you are stuck at doing the same boring thing over and over again? Every year you make tons of New Year's Resolutions and promises for yourself but still, things don't work in your favour. Maybe you think that your neighbor or your peers scoop up all the good opportunities and have all the fun while your life never changes. If so, you definitely need to work on bringing more luck into your life. But how to get great health, prosperity, and good luck all at once? Well, all you need to do is just include some specific fruits in your diet in 2022, and luck will be on your side! According to Feng Shui principles, there are certain fruits that symbolise luck and fortune and are often used in Feng Shui applications. Lucky Food for New Year 2022: From Curd to Oranges, Food To Bring Good Luck and Have Happy New Year.

1. Peaches

Peaches (Photo Credits : Pixabay)

In feng shui, they have something called “Peach Blossom Luck” which enhances your ability to attract a romantic partner. They’re also connected to longevity, health, money, and long life.

2. Pomegranates

Pomegranates (Photo Credits : Pixabay)

The fruit Pomegranate traditionally represents abundance because of its many, many seeds. The color red is also connected to good luck and protection. The fruit basically symbolizes fertility and happiness in the family.

3. Grapes

Green Grapes (Photo Credits : Pixabay)

Grapes stand for abundance and for success. The fruits also symbolise materialistic wealth and is used to cure fertility and ward off bad luck.

4. Leeches

Lychees (Photo Credits : Pixabay)

Lychees are an auspicious fruit according to feng shui principles. Its red colour symbolises romance and good fortune. According to ancient Chinese culture, the lychee fruit is also a mythological symbol of beauty, good luck, and happiness.

5. Pomelo

Pomelo (Photo Credits : Pixabay)

Pomelos are a symbol of family unity and are thought to bring good luck into the family home. These fruits are a symbol of good luck because the Cantonese word for pomelo sounds like the words for prosperity and status.

Include these fruits in your New Year dishes and attract maximum positivity and good luck next year!

