From Boring to SIZZLING! Supet HOT Ideas to Have Sex at Home

Sex (Photo Credits: The Noun Project and File Image)

Are you one of those wild couples who miss making out in garages and have sex by the poolside? Well, having sex at home can get boring after a point for some couples who wish to explore dirtier ways to make things wild! And in times like these, when you're forbidden to step out of the house, it is kinda important to make sure you spice things up inside the house itself before it gets too monotonous. Here's taking a look at wild ideas to spice up your sex life while at home! What Type Of XXX Porn Does Your Woman Like? Some Eye-Openers Rolled Out By Pornhub That You Won't Believe.

Shower Sex

Try the doggy style while having shower sex. All you gotta do is place your palms against the wall while the water from the shower continues to drip and make you both wet. Then bend your knees a little and ask your partner to penetrate from behind. Using sex toys in the bathroom can also make things exciting in the bathroom.

Sex in the Kitchen

Lift her up and make her sit on the cabinet naked while you penetrate into her. Minutes into the act and you and your lady would be "cooking up" a storm in the kitchen... Well, ain't nothing sexier than having sex in the kitchen!

Having Sex in The Balcony

Cosying up in the balcony is another fun way to spice things up. All you gotta do is decorate it with scented candles and place some cosy cushions to lean on. If you have intrusive neighbours then you could always cover the balcony by making a small tent with fabric and other materials.