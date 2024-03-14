A Brooklyn-based sex club has come under fire for allegedly covering up instances of sexual assault that occurred during its events. While this orgy club is known for its advocacy of safety, respect, and "sex positivity", this news has raised eyebrows. Hacienda, operating within a series of Bushwick townhouses, has been accused by ten current and former members of failing to address reports of violent or inappropriate behaviour. According to these individuals, the club's leadership did not take action even after they reported incidents such as rape and physical assaults.

Among the accusations is one against a founder known as Kenneth Play, who allegedly performed a nonconsensual sex act on a woman at a party approximately ten years ago. This incident reportedly led to his banning from other sex clubs in the city. However, Play has denied this allegation. The accusers, including women and non-binary individuals, expressed reluctance to report these incidents to the police due to fear of discrimination. They also felt conflicted about speaking out against the club's ethos of "sex positivity."

Despite the club's reputation for its open-minded environment, some members claim that this atmosphere has, at times, blurred the lines between consensual activities and sexual abuse. For example, as per New York Post, one member, Jennifer Fisher, recounted being pressured into sex at an orgy hosted by the club in 2012, an experience she later realized may have been rape. Fisher's loyalty to the community and the unique circumstances of the incident prevented her from reporting it to the authorities, a decision she now regrets.

Several other members reported instances of assault or threatening behaviour to the club's leadership but felt their complaints were not taken seriously. Despite these allegations, the organisation and its leaders deny any wrongdoing, stating that they handle such incidents appropriately. Hacienda was founded by a polyamorous married couple, Andrew Cray and Elizabeth Pelletier, along with Play, with the intention of creating a community where individuals could explore their sexual preferences freely and without judgment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2024 10:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).