Happy National Spouses Day 2022 to all the couples. The day, very similar to Valentine’s Day, is dedicated to love birds around the world. Couples celebrate the day of love and compassion. On this day, you can send across super HOT National Spouses Day 2022 messages and shayaris to your loved ones. Deep down, all of us wish for naughty and hot text messages to make us blush. This immediately brings us to a point where we feel excited and prepared for some steamy time under the sheets. Well, nowadays the trend of sending sexy and naughty messages to partners is making people love it. Partners express their feelings through sexting. On National Spouses Day, if you wish naughty and sexy text messages to your partner, we have some of the best HOT messages and text samples. How To Sext – 15 Dirty Texts To Send Your Partner and Make Them Go Crazy for You Before Heating Up Things Under the Sheet.

The idea of sending some intoxicating shayaris to create our mood at night before having sex is super HOT, isn't it? But if you are also waiting for this message, we have some intoxicating poetry which is enough to make the night colourful. It's just too late for you to adopt some different tricks. If you want to send naughty messages to your partner and don't know what to send, don't think so much, try these naughty messages, which will make them think only about you all day:

"I am very, very naughty, I spoil my heart as well as my mind, going crazy for you"

"Today I stayed in bed all day and kept thinking only about you… Waiting for you, the heartbeats, the body churns."

"Seeing your lips, something happens in the heart… Tell me what should I do? I don't want anything from life, just want to spend the special night with you, only you can fulfill this dream."

"You know… you should get arrested for being sexy…"

"It is getting a bit hot today… don’t let me take off my shirt…"

"Send me a picture of yourself in which I want to see what you are wearing… I really want to see you…"

"No matter what, I can't take my eyes off your picture, I want to kiss these lips one more time…"

"You know… the XXXX you wore yesterday, if you wear it next time, I will definitely be lost in you in every way…"

When you go home after having candlelight dinner, your partner is eagerly waiting for your message, don't leave them hanging. As soon as you reach home, send them a super HOT 'good night' message so that they stay immersed in your thoughts all night.

