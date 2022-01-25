Sex plays an important role in a romantic relationship. Physical intimacy strengthens your relationship and spices it up. But sometimes the spice is just not enough! Couples need to make constant efforts so that sex does not become a routine and just another chore. If this is happening to you too and you don't see any solid way out, then don't worry. Sexting can help you regain the lost charm of your relationship. We also have for you some of the hottest sexting example that will change your sex life and HOW! Sex Query of The Week: How to Sext While You Are Social Distancing During COVID-19 Pandemic?

How To Sext

Sexting, as the name implies, is sexual texting. When you send your partner photos, nudes, text messages etc. with a sexy connotation on the phone, it is called sexting. This is a great way to flirt and tease each other before you go ahead and heat up things under the sheet for reals. Sexting will keep both of you running through each other's minds throughout the day. But if you are new to sexting, then you must be excessively careful because you could ruin it for life. On one hand they can be very exciting, on the other hand your safety and privacy can be put at risk if you aren't careful. Consent it very important and also you must be very cautious about HOT nudes, sexy pics and XXX videos. Let us share with you some of the best sexting examples to make your relationship spicy:

Hotness, I’m going to make you beg for it tonight. I’m going to make you come so hard that you'll remember for life. I'm going to tear your clothes the second I get home. I want you so bad rn. I need you inside of me rn. I want to watch you masturbate tonight. I can’t take it any longer, I want you inside me/I want to be inside you. Put it in my mouth. I'll take control tonight and discipline you. You've been so bad, daddy is gonna correct you. I had such a HOT dream about you last night, I'm wet. I know exactly what I want to do to you tonight... Next time I see you, I want to [insert a HOT sex activity here]. I can't wait to make you wet tonight. I'm counting mins until you're inside of me.

It's not just about HOT XXX messages and pics. You can go for emojis. We all use emojis while chatting. But did you know that many emojis also have sexual meaning? Learn more about it and express all your feelings using emojis. Also, timing is very important. In the midst of texting each other all day, if she sends you a sexy photo and you're having lunch with friends, the situation could be awarded to you. Keep some part of the day just for each other.

