Valentine's Day Sex: Crazy Tips and Tricks To Make Sexual Intercourse More Intense And Orgasmic

Valentine's Day 2020 is just a week away and you might want to start preparing for an intense sex session that you can have to make February 14 hotter than ever. On romantic days like Valentine's day, people usually like to spend their day partying or going out on dates or trips, however, you can plan Valentine's day in a way that you can get enough sex. There are many ways you can make your Valentine's day more intense and orgasmic. Check out for some tips and tricks that may come in handy. Rose Day 2020: Fun Rose-Themed Gifts for Your Partner That Are Better than Flowers!

Staycation

Ditch fancy parties and plan a staycation for yourself and your partner. Book a nice place somewhere nearby and have good sex. Try out different sex positions and dedicate the stay to each other. Valentine Week 2020 Day-Wise Date Sheet in PDF For Free Download Online: Rose Day, Kiss Day to Valentine’s Day, Check Calendar With Full Dates to Celebrate the Festival of Love.

Role Play

A staycation will give you enough time, place and resources to try out role play. You can watch some role play porn for reference and try out something you like the most.

Threesome

Only if the two of you want to, you can go for a threesome session this Valentine's day. Look for someone professional and indulge in the pleasure of love-making enhanced 3 fold.

Food Sex

Include items like chocolate sauce, whipped cream, cake, etc. to make your sex session fun. You can try eating food off your partner's body.

Outdoor Sex

Why stay in, try having sex in nature(only where it is permitted). You can try out different sex positions to enjoy some great time together.

On Valentine's day, you can also book a jacuzzi or spa session to calm your senses and have sex after that for a better orgasm. However, don't forget to carry lots of condoms with you for safer sex.