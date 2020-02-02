Rose Day 2020: Fun Rose-Themed Gifts for Your Partner That Are Better than Flowers!

Rose-Themed Gifts (Photo Credits: Pixabay and File Photo)

Rose day is almost here. Time to make your loved one feel special by giving them a rose. The flower that symbolises love and compassion. Roses have been associated with love since forever, but practically speaking, they do die soon. There is nothing more upsetting than throwing away beautiful flowers. However, this rose day, why not give your partner a rose-themed gift instead? There are so many things that will give you total rose feels, without having to actually have flowers. Valentine Week 2020 Day-Wise Date Sheet in PDF For Free Download Online: Rose Day, Kiss Day to Valentine’s Day, Check Calendar With Full Dates to Celebrate the Festival of Love.

Rose day in India will be celebrated on Friday, February 7 and it will kick-off Valentine's week that ends on February 14 aka Valentine's day. The whole week is celebrated by couples all around the world. Here's how Valentine's week schedule goes. It starts with Rose Day and then Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally Valentines Day. However, coming back to Rose Day gifts, here are a bunch of rose-themed gift ideas that you can choose from:

Rose-Themed Bath Set

What is better than a good bath. If your partner is into roses, buy a set of rose bath sets, that will include everything from body wash to after-bath lotion.

Rose Perfume

Gifting perfume is another way of saying how much you love your partner. Rose-scented perfume makes for an amazing gift on Rose Day.

Rose Flavoured Spa Set

These days easy-peasy at-home spa sets are easily available in the market. Why not gift your partner a spa set they can use. Who doesn't like spas? Your partner will totally love it.

Rose-Print Clothes

If you don't want to gift anything that smells like rose, you might want to gift something with rose prints on it! Right from dresses to shirts, options are immense.

The idea is to make some special moments together worth remembering forever. So it is not necessary to stick to something related to roses. An amazing time together will go a thousand miles. Happy rose day!