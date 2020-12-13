For years, there have been several instances when people have openly spoken about the abusive nature of the porn film industry. In countries where porn is legal, people who have been a part of the industry have revealed shocking truths about the harsh treatment porn stars get. Secondly, porn has always given unrealistic expectations for people who watch it. The kind of content that is out there on porn sites to consume has led to a lot of people believing that physical abuse is ok when having sex even when the other person isn’t consenting. XXX Website Pornhub.com Blocked in Thailand! Protests Take over as Hashtags like #SavePornhub and #HornyPower Trend Online.

Apart from this, porn also glamorizes sex in a lot of ways whereas in reality, sex, although sexy, is messy. There are many, many other issues with glamour porn which is why there’s something called as “Ethical Porn” that’s out there now. What is ethical porn all about and how is it different from glamour porn? Here are some important pointers to help you distinguish between the two.

Ethical Porn is all About Respect and Consent

To begin with, ethical porn, as the name suggests, is produced ethically. It is legal and is the kind of porn that respects the rights of the performers – both male and female. The abuse against women in the porn industry is something that’s always been a major concern. While several adult stars have shared horrific instances where they were abused and slut-shamed on sets, for the longest time, there was nothing being done about it.

Ethical Sex shows what Real-life Sex looks Like

Ethical porn, unlike glamour porn, doesn’t fantasize sex and shows what real-life sex looks and feels like. Ethical porn also celebrates sexual diversity, unlike glamour porn that’s mostly watched for ‘lesbian sex’ or ‘threesome’.

All Performers are paid Equally

Another important reason why ethical porn is in right now is that the performers get paid equally.

It Focuses on All Kinds of Viewers

Unlike glamour sex, whose niche audience is men, ethical porn focuses on all kinds of viewers irrespective of their sex and sexual orientation and that’s why one can say that it celebrates sexual diversity.

However, there have been a couple of concerns that have been raised with ethical porn as well. For instance, just because the makers call it “ethical” doesn’t mean that it necessarily is ethical. While it may come across as genuine on screen, no one really knows what goes on behind the camera. It is best advisable to do thorough research before you decide to engage in watching porn of your preference.

