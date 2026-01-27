London, January 27: Aylo, the parent company of Pornhub, has announced it will begin blocking new users in the United Kingdom (UK) starting next week. The drastic move is a direct response to the UK’s impending age verification requirements under the Online Safety Act, which mandates that adult websites implement strict ID checks to prevent minors from accessing explicit content. Aylo has labelled the legislation "flawed" and "dangerously ineffective," arguing that it compromises user privacy and pushes traffic toward less regulated, high-risk platforms.

The restriction will specifically target new account creations and visitors without existing verified profiles. While current users with established accounts may retain access for a transitional period, the company warned that the site’s functionality in the UK will be severely diminished. This protest follows similar "blackouts" staged by the company in several US states, including Texas and Virginia, where similar age-gate laws were enacted. Fact Check! Rowan Atkinson and Mia Khalifa Relationship Status: Is ‘Mr Bean’ Dating Former Adult Star?

Why Is Pornhub Blocking New Users?

Aylo’s decision to block new UK users stems from its refusal to implement "hard" age verification methods, such as uploading government-issued IDs or using facial recognition technology. The company argues that such mandates create massive security risks for users’ personal data and fail to address the root of the problem. By shutting down access, Aylo aims to demonstrate that the law is technically unfeasible and to pressure the UK government to adopt "device-level" verification, such as controls built into smartphones, rather than placing the burden on individual websites.

The Online Safety Act Conflict

The UK’s media regulator, Ofcom, is tasked with enforcing the new rules, which carry heavy fines for non-compliance. Government officials maintain that these measures are essential to protect children from harmful online material. However, privacy advocates and tech giants have criticised the law for being overly broad. Aylo maintains that the current law will only encourage users to turn to Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) or unmoderated "dark web" sites that do not comply with safety standards, ultimately making the internet less safe for everyone. What Is ‘British FBI’? UK To Launch New National Police Service To Combat Organised Crime in 2026.

Pornhub is not the only platform taking a stand; other major adult sites under the Aylo umbrella, including YouPorn and RedTube, are expected to follow suit. Industry experts suggest this could create a significant shift in the UK’s digital landscape, potentially leading to a "cat-and-mouse" game between regulators and tech-savvy users. As the deadline for compliance approaches, the standoff between the UK government and the world’s largest adult content provider marks a pivotal moment in the global debate over digital privacy and child safety.

