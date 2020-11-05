Pornhub.com has been blocked in Thailand and XXX porn lovers are not having it. Protests are taking place and Ministry of Digital Economy and Society is being asked for reasons for the porn ban in the country. They blocked access to PornHub and 190 URL addresses linked to porn and hashtags like #SavePornhub and #HornyPower have been trending on Thai Twitter. GirlsDoPorn.com Row: Pornhub Removes Videos of the amateur XXX Website from Their Portal.

XXX Porn is illegal in Thailand and now even Pornhub.com is blocked. Thailand is said to be one of the biggest consumers of porn videos and films. Digital minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta says the move has been taken to tackle cybercrime after complaints from parents, monks and teachers surged. Pornhub had also taken down Girls Do Porn as an official "Content Partner" and profiting from the arrangement.

The XXX website is otherwise facing major allegations of hosting sex trafficking and child rape videos worldwide. The Pornhub shutdown row has been going on from some time now over two million people have signed the petition against the adult porn website to shut down. The "Shut Down Pornhub and Hold Its Executives Accountable for Aiding Trafficking" petition aka #Traffickinghub campaign on www.change.org founded by Laila Mickelwait and powered by the anti-trafficking organization Exodus Cry. Petition Against XXX Website Pornhub Receives Two Million Signs Demanding The Porn Site To Shut Down for Sex Trafficking & Child Rape Videos.

Recently, 22 women who were deceived and coerced by GirlsDoPorn.com owner Michael Pratt into performing sex acts on film that were subsequently uploaded to Pornhub. GirlsDoPorn.com Trial Comes to an End; Verdict on the XXX Porn Website Scam to Come Soon. While legally, porn websites follow certain processes when it comes to hiring their pornstars and the kind of porn videos that are uploaded on the site. Apart from a clear contract containing what is expected from them, the contract must be fool-proof.

