The world is full of stories that are made up of the experiences of other people. These aren’t just any stories, they are also guiding lights to a plethora of souls. We know of one such brainchild whose turmoil and attainments will motivate you. She is a renowned hairstylist from the Bollywood city, Seema Mane. However, only a few know about the chaotic tides that she faced before settling on the calm sea face.

Born in Barshi, Solapur, Seema Mane stayed in an ashram. Her life was full of upheavals right from her childhood. Due to lack of focus on studies, she shifted her attention to other activities and went on to find her interest. Seema Mane enrolled herself in various courses in the ashram itself, but she couldn’t fit her heart into any of those recreations. She believed that every human is born with a passion, and finding hers was all she craved.

It was after five years of her marriage that she found her soul in hairstyling. Seema Mane's husband enrolled her in a hair cutting diploma course, and while doing so, her fondness for hairstyling grew even stronger. Once Seema realised her true passion, she became unstoppable. After years of toiling, Seema Mane fueled her passion by starting a salon at home. Little did the artist know that this was just the start and the bigger things were yet to come.

Growth was particularly important for Seema Mane and this was vindicated when she left the assistant hairstylist position of a serial as she couldn’t find anything new to learn. With every passing year, Seema Mane refines her passion with every new project. She soon started to grow popular in the glamour world owing to her commendable work.

From working with the most prominent Bollywood actresses to making her place in The VOGUE Wedding Book 2016, Seema Mane's work has spoken for her. She confesses that Taapsee Pannu and Kiara Advani have always supported her throughout her journey. She has worked with them on numerous movies to date, including Naam Shabana, Manmarziyan, Judwaa 2, Looop Lapeta, Kabir Singh, Kalank, M.S. Dhoni, Good Newwz, etc.

Seema Mane has also styled Shloka Ambani, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Kajal Aggarwal, and many more. Seema Mane has many upcoming projects lined up and we can’t wait to her magic through her outstanding look creations.