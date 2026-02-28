The poster of the first single Tabaahi sets the tone for what promises to be an intense and passionate musical chapter from Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Featuring Rocking Star Yash and Kiara Advani in a windswept seaside embrace, the visual speaks of fire, desire and raw emotion — even before a single note has been heard.

Yash appears strong and grounded, while Kiara holds him with urgency, creating a moment charged with chemistry and intensity. Dressed in soft white with natural, flowing hair, she contrasts his rugged presence, making the visual feel both intimate and explosive. The vast ocean in the backdrop mirrors the scale of their emotion — restless, untamed and impossible to ignore. Rocking Star Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ Tops IMDb’s Most Anticipated Films List.

‘Tabaahi’ Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KVN Productions (@kvn.productions)

While the song itself is set to release on 2nd March, the excitement around Tabaahi is already mounting. Composed and sung by Vishal Mishra — known for delivering emotionally resonant chartbusters — the track marks a powerful collaboration within the world of Toxic. With Mishra’s strong melodic identity and expressive vocal depth, anticipation is steadily building ahead of its release on 2nd March. 'Toxic': Landmark Moment for Tamil Nadu Trade as Yash’s Upcoming Movie Locks Massive Deal.

About 'Toxic'

The film stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. Written by Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam — reinforcing its global scale. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is slated for release on 19 March 2026.