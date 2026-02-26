Mumbai, February 26: Authorities in Karnataka have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a self-styled godman after a video surfaced showing him behaving inappropriately with a seven-year-old girl. The footage, which was widely circulated on social media, shows Mallikarjuna Muttava of a shrine in Shahapur holding the child on his lap and kissing her, leading to widespread public condemnation.

Action Against Mallikarjuna Muttava After State Intervention

The police initiated the case on Wednesday, February 25, after the Karnataka State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) took cognisance of the viral clip. The commission directed district child protection officials to investigate the matter and ensure the safety of the minor. Karnataka Shocker: Class 9 Student Dies of Sudden Heart Attack in Davanagere.

Self-Styled Godman Booked Under POCSO for Kissing Minor Girl

A Self styled Godman, Mallikarjun Mutya of Mahal Roja Mutt in Yadgir district of Karnataka booked under POCSO Act for inappropriately touching a seven year old girl went viral at the mutt. pic.twitter.com/jALwpzkDa3 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 26, 2026

"Notice has been issued to him. We will carry on with the investigation. The parents and the girl have recorded their statements; they did not find anything wrong in his touch, and they themselves recorded the video," the Yadgir Superintendent of Police said. The SP further said that the footage shows the child appearing uncomfortable.

Parents Defend 'Holy' Actions of Mallikarjuna Muttava

"After counselling, the Child Welfare Committee recommended the registration of an FIR," Yadgir SP added. The investigation revealed that the girl's parents, who are residents of Solapur in neighboring Maharashtra, were present during the incident and even recorded the video themselves. During questioning, the parents claimed they did not find the godman’s touch inappropriate, viewing it instead as a form of "blessing".

However, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) intervened after counseling the girl. The committee observed that the seven-year-old appeared distressed during the encounter. Based on these observations and the nature of the physical contact shown in the video, the CWC recommended a formal police complaint despite the parents' lack of objection. Karnataka Shocker: Woman Elopes With Lover 2 Months After Wedding, Husband and Marriage Mediator Die by Suicide.

Current Status of Investigation

Shahapur police have issued an official notice to Mallikarjuna Muttava as part of the ongoing probe. A dedicated team has visited the ashram to record detailed statements from witnesses and ashram staff. Authorities have emphasised that under the POCSO Act, the consent of parents is not a defense if the actions are deemed to be of a sexual or inappropriate nature toward a minor.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

