'Toxic' New Characters Reveal: Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair Join Yash’s Action Epic; Geetu Mohandas Praises ‘Powerful’ Cast (View Post)

The momentum for Yash’s upcoming action spectacle, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, reached a fever pitch today as director Geetu Mohandas officially unveiled the first look of actors Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. The two actors join a high-profile ensemble in roles that promise to bring vintage swagger and grounded intensity to the film’s "global noir" aesthetic. Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Expands Its World, Introduces Akshay Oberoi As Tony and Sudev Nair As Karmadi.

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'Toxic' Character Posters Reveal

The character posters reveal two distinct archetypes within the Toxic universe. Akshay Oberoi portrays Tony, a character who appears to be a throwback to 1950s cinema with long sideburns and a suave, menacing silhouette. Sudev Nair, meanwhile, steps into the role of Karmadi, a gritty, understated presence characterised by a sharp moustache and a steady, unreadable gaze.

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Geetu Mohandas Praises Sudev Nair’s Craft

Director Geetu Mohandas, known for her meticulous approach to character-driven narratives, shared high praise for both actors on social media, highlighting the specific qualities they bring to the "Ticket" (Yash) led saga. Speaking on Sudev Nair, with whom she has collaborated previously, Mohandas noted, "His craft is powerful yet understated... He brought a quiet strength to every frame, depth without display, emotion without excess. I believe talent alone doesn't take you far-good people do. And Sudev is not just here to stay but to truly thrive." Yash’s ‘Toxic’: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Geetu Mohandas’ Gangster Film!

Geetu Mohandas Applauds Akshay Oberoi

Regarding Akshay Oberoi, the director emphasised his intellectual curiosity and deep commitment to the script's emotional architecture, "He asks questions not to intellectualise the work, but to deepen it. He wants to understand what a scene costs and what it leaves behind. Watch out for this talent because he’s going to kill it!"

'Toxic' Teaser Crosses 200M Views

The character reveals come on the heels of a record-breaking teaser that clocked over 200 million views in its first 24 hours. The teaser has already sparked fan theories about Yash’s character, particularly regarding a potential dual role given his striking, clean-shaven "Ticket" avatar. Toxic is positioning itself as a truly international venture. Rocking Star Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ Tops IMDb’s Most Anticipated Films List.

Watch 'Toxic' Teaser:

'Toxic' Release Date

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, the film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions prepared in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026, the film boasts one of the most impressive female ensembles in recent memory, featuring Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 01:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).