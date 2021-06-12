During these testing times worldwide, many social workers and organisations have selflessly worked to help people and save lives. They have shown us that no matter what era we live in, until there are individuals who dedicate their time and efforts to bettering other people's lives, kindness will never go away. One of India's young minds who has decided to devote himself towards social work is Saurabh Suman from Delhi.

Saurabh Suman is a 28-year-old social worker working day and night to help underprivileged people. He hailed from Laherisarai in Bihar's Darbhanga district and completed his 12th Science from Kendriya Vidyalaya in Delhi. He did his graduation and post-graduation at Amity University in Noida in Social Work Discipline (MSW and BSW).

From his school days, Saurabh was keen to help people. His parents always taught him that helping others is good manners, and one must do that without expecting anything in return. Their words left a lasting impact on his mind, and he made sure that no matter where he is, he never leaves an opportunity to put a smile on at least one person around.

Talking about his work, social worker Saurabh Suman has helped marginalised section, worked with several organisations that engage in the welfare of others, and helped families stay together during these tough times. Since last year, he is continuously helping the needy with masks, water, sanitisers, food and medicine needs. His family and friends extend their support so that he can carry out his good work smoothly.

About his interest in social work and future plans, Saurabh Suman says, "I love helping others. I'm just helping someone in a small way, but we never know what it means to them. The last few months have encouraged me to keep going on. I want the world to be a better place. One day, I hope I run an organisation that will have its reach to every city, town and village in every part of the country. I hope more youngsters like me contribute in some way to put a smile on others' face."