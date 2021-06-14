Michael McDougall, who began his Immovable asset business, began his highly decorated career over 14 years ago at the young age of 23. His passion for the business led him to accomplish the Rookie of The Year Award, and his tenacious devotion to his work ranked him as one of the top professionals in his industry in the Durham Region. Achieving notable individual success early on was a milestone for Michael. However, he believed that building a team with specialized roles would ensure the most comprehensive service for his clients. Thus, in 2013 the Michael McDougall Team was established to accomplish his goal of syndicating a team of talented professionals and specialized administrators.

The Michael McDougall Team have achieved specialization with over 20+ years of combined experience. Over the years, he and his team have hustled their way to the top, where Michael has proved his excellence as a true blue professional, offering modern-day solutions to modern-day problems to cater to people having high expectations and an increasing number of questions and concerns. Teams flourish because different members can focus on a particular part of the job, hone their skills, and execute at a higher level. The Michael McDougall Team does exactly that, operating a small yet proficient team with each member having a highly specialized role in ensuring the best service for their clients. Clients working with the Michael McDougall Team gain collective knowledge as each step of the transaction has a delegated specialist to ensure no detail is overlooked and each step is optimized to ensure the best overall outcome.

What separates the Michael McDougall Team from the competition is their focus on disrupting the industry with a strong focus on community investment, innovation, and client service. Michael has successfully streamlined his business with intelligent systems that are comprehensive in providing exceptional customer experiences throughout all steps of the transaction. As a result, the team is known not only for being top producers but further recognized as trailblazers in the industry for their social media strategies and innovative marketing techniques for their business. The Michael McDougall Team are leaders within the industry - encompassing more than 24 million annual impressions on their social media platforms. Staying up to date with current trends and setting trends of their own has led the Michael McDougall Team to unprecedented levels of success.

Consistent annual growth has solidified the team as formerly ranked the #1 team in Canada and one of the top teams at Keller Williams Energy. The team's level of customer satisfaction is further evidenced by their retention rate - year after year, 65% of their business comes from past clients and referrals. Since its inception in 2007, the team's sales volume has totalled more than ¼ billion dollars and is steadily accomplishing over 100 home sales per year – over 33 times the average realtor.

"Their digital presence across all social media platforms is extremely impressive. Such professionalism yet down to earth, real content. Michael, being a family man himself, cares so much for others and his community. He empowers small businesses while supporting local and even gives you a glimpse of his day-to-day lifestyle. It's like he's inviting you into his home."

The Michael McDougall Team is further recognized for the impact it is making in the Durham Region and surrounding areas through the value of community and supporting local. Michael is one of the founding members of the Keller Williams Energy Turkey Drive and together, they have fed turkey dinners to over 10,000 families on Christmas Day. Michael was born and raised in Oshawa and has made his presence known by his unbelievable success in sales and his commitment to giving back. The Michael McDougall team is at the forefront of its industry and is steadily solidifying its reputation as one of the top-performing teams in the region.

The Michael McDougall Team provides an unparalleled level of customer satisfaction and results. They are a professional, detail-oriented, and energetic team that employs all possible strategies to ensure their clients enjoy the most favourable outcome. Michael continues to stay motivated while focusing on his strong work-life balance. His big "why" factor continues to be his family - his wife and three young children continue to inspire him to create an amazing life for them and live in the moment.

With the year 2021 well underway, the Michael McDougall Team has shown no signs of slowing down and is pacing for another record-breaking year.