An engagement announcement means that you need to start checking out engagement gift ideas. Well, the best engagement gifts do not have to cost a king's ransom. All you need to consider are your relationship with the couple, their hobbies, and gestures to make their lives easier. And with these parameters covered, you're better informed on what engagement gifts for couples to get.

Whether you're getting engagement gifts for best friends, family, colleagues, clients, or acquaintances, there's something within your budget range. From landing them a photoshoot to getting them the best bridal subscription boxes, see some unique engagement gift ideas.

1 Wedding planner

After the engagement comes the wedding planning. At this time, the importance of checklists and schedules cannot be overemphasized. A wedding planner is one of the most important engagement gifts for the organized couple. It will help them put all their thoughts, ideas, and "to-dos" in one place. The planner can come in a hardback, leather, or marble format. Engrave the couple's initials on it for personalization.

2 Bridal gift box

Gifting the bride to be with a wedding subscription box is all shades of amazing. All you have to do is get her on the bride box subscription that fits the time left before her wedding. Each bride to be box will contain various items to help with the stage of the wedding planning. She'll also get beauty essentials to help her take a break while keeping her primed for the wedding ahead.

3 Scratch-off map

For couples with the wanderlust vibe, this is one of the most unique engagement gift ideas. Couples who love to travel can do a lot of things with this map before and after the wedding. They can scratch off memorable places they have been and markdown places where they will go.

4 Do one thing every day together: A journal for two

Your wish, we're sure, is for the just engaged couple to get stronger in love every day. This diary-like book by Robie Rogge is the perfect engagement gift that you can give an engaged couple. It's just the right material for couples to unplug, unwind, and spend time together. Every day, they can answer questions or make entries that help guide and make their relationship stronger.

5 An engagement photoshoot

Reduce the couple's budget by landing them a photoshoot at almost any location in the world. Get them a gift card from platforms like Flytographers. They cover over 300 locations across the globe. So anywhere your couple is, they can always connect to a photographer to capture their shoot. The best part is that the gift card doesn't expire. The couple can redeem it anytime.

6 Bar kit

Start-off the couple's home in advance with some wedding engagement gifts. The couple will entertain, unwind, and host people in their home. A bar kit is budget-friendly and fabulous. Make hosting a delightful experience with cocktail strainer, double jigger, bar spoon, bottle opener, pour spouts, and more. They are budget-friendly.

7 Grocery delivery service

Thinking of something unique to do for the just engaged couple? One less task is a perfect idea. With the craze associated with planning an engagement party and then a wedding, getting groceries is an afterthought. Get a grocery gift card from set-ups like Instacart for the couple. These platforms collaborate with grocery shops in the couple's local area to pick and deliver their items.

8 Picnic basket

Help the couple achieve a complete and personal moment by gifting them a picnic basket. You can either have it delivered to them or gift them a card. With the card, some platforms allow them to curate a custom basket. Picnic baskets are very romantic engagement gifts for best friends. Send them off on a cozy time with goodies.

9 Board-game

Board games are some of the most personalized engagement gifts for any couple. You must consider your relationship with the couple to get this one. What do they play? Cards, trivia, role-playing, cards, or strategy? Once you have this fact down, you can go ahead and purchase a board game to up their collection. Personalize it by having the board discreetly engraved or carved with their names.

10 Neon sign

We've gone past the 80s, but neon signs are still a thing. Gift the couple a neon sign with the couple's initials, full names, dates, or any beautiful saying. It's perfect for the engagement party and even wedding celebrations. They can take pictures with it, getting amazing pictures for their thank you cards. It can also be a keepsake afterward.

11 First leaf wine club subscription

The first leaf wine club subscription is an unusual gift for a newly engaged couple. This wine club offers a customizable membership plan for new members. They can begin with six luxury wines for $39.95. This way, the anew couple can build their bar or cellar over time.

12 JBL waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker

Underwater, in the mountains or woods, the party doesn't stop. With these speakers, the music-loving couple will have their favorite songs blasting. With over 12 hours of nonstop music, this is a perfect engagement gift for couples who love music.

13 Headphones

Is the couple one that loves to have a private party for their ears only? Headphones are just right. At work, during a trip, in a quiet environment, or even in public, they can their party on. They will get the same effects as a speaker without disturbing the peace of others.

14 Wedding inspiration book

Take off the indecision and stress from the engaged couple by gifting them a wedding inspiration book. From wedding themes to hairs, shoes, cakes, accessories, colors, and the whole nine yards are in there. Planning the wedding gets easier if the couple nails down their ideas.

15 Takeya actives with spout lid for her and CamelBak podium for him

Some school of thought advises that couples be gifted individually. If you agree with that advice, make the gift a cohesive one. Takeya actives with spout lid and CamelBak podium are two kinds of water bottles for sports enthusiasts. The Takeya actives with spout lid is an engagement gift for her, while the CamelBak podium is an engagement gift for him.

Both water bottles are insulated to keep water cool or hot for lengthy periods. These duos are the perfect gifts for the biker man and sporty woman.

Above are the best engagement gifts for couples to suit your budget. Get one and make a new couple happy!