Preparing a home for sale can be a daunting prospect. There is so much to consider and overlooking even the smallest detail can result in losing thousands on a home’s final selling price. With more than 3 decades of experience in the real estate industry, Cindey Nordman (see CindeyNordman.com) is one of Ponte Vedra Beach’s leading agents. She is dedicated to helping individuals and families find their dream homes and providing sellers with the expertise needed to sell their homes for top dollar. “The staging of a home can be the difference of tens of thousands of dollars,” says Cindey, “I often work with home-owners who have become accustomed to their home and yard, they have blind spots to the areas that can be improved. This is where I come in.” According to Cindey, there are four crucial areas that sellers often overlook when preparing their house for sale.

First, the front door and front yard landscaping. Updating a front door or sprucing up the yard’s landscaping doesn’t cost a lot, nor does it take a lot of time. In fact, this is one of the simplest projects that can be done in a weekend! When a potential buyer is pulling up to the home for the first time, the front yard and door is their very first impression. If your front door and porch aren’t aesthetically beautiful and tidy, you’re losing out on the impact or a great first impression. These updates can be as simple as a new door, a few potted plants, or a cute bench on the porch.

Second, consistent flooring. According to Cindey, if a seller is going to invest any money into their house, they should put it towards consistent flooring. Ideally, the flooring throughout the entire home would be the same. If the seller wants carpet in the bedrooms, that carpet needs to be the same throughout all the bedrooms. There should never be a different tile in the foyer, kitchen, and bathrooms. If a seller is unable to invest any funds in updating the home, at the very least, they should bring continuity into their furnishings to create a more streamlined look.

Third, the vibe. Although most buyers will have a checklist for their housing requirements, at the end of the day, the majority of buyers make their decision based on a feeling. Cultivating a good vibe in the home is paramount to its ability to sell. Remember, you want the potential seller to be able to picture themselves in the home, this means making sure the house feels warm and inviting. You can achieve this by keeping the house smelling fresh, having all the lights on, and displaying a few beautiful accents around the home. Where possible, sellers should eliminate any distracting smells and decor.

Fourth, the backyard. According to Cindey, backyards are the #1 most neglected area of the home. If your back yard looks like you’ve never spent time out there, the potential seller will assume the same will be true for them, and this will automatically decrease the value of the home. An inviting backyard is a compelling selling point, especially in Florida. Spend a few days updating the patio furniture, adding potted plants, cleaning the pool, or even putting in a putting green!

Selling a home doesn’t have to be a stressful or time-consuming ordeal. With a few strategic initiatives, anyone can position their house to sell for more, in less time. To learn more about buying or selling a home with Cindey Nordman, visit her website.