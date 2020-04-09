SpiceJet Launches 'Happy at Home' Sale, Offering Customers to Book Flight Tickets at Rs 939 & With Option to Reschedule

SpiceJet Stay at home sale offer (Photo credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, April 9: SpiceJet has come up with a special sale, offering flights tickets starting at Rs 939 and customers will also get to reschedule them. The sale period lasts till April 12 and the offer will be valid for travel till February 28, 2021, the carrier mentioned in a Twitter post about the offer. Extra discount will be there for people who will book tickets from the SpiceJet website and also on the app.

SpiceJet has not disclosed the number of seats on offer under the 'Happy at Home Sale'. The country is in the middle of a 21-days nationwide lockdown in order to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus which has already claimed 166 lives in India. All domestic and international flights were suspended in the country during the lockdown to avoid the spread of coronavirus. Air India Shuts Ticket Booking Window For All Domestic & International Flights Till April 30 Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Check the SpiceJet offer:

#SaleAlert! SpiceJet’s Happy At Home Sale is here! Book tickets starting at ₹939 & enjoy the freedom to reschedule them! Get extra 25% off on add-ons with promo code ADDON25 on https://t.co/PykmFjYcix, and extra 30% off with promo code ADDON30 on the SpiceJet app.⠀ T&C apply pic.twitter.com/reY7Ch8gyA — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) April 8, 2020

On account of the coronavirus impact in the country, Indian airline companies like their global counterparts have started cost-cutting measures. IndiGo Airlines has already announced salary cuts across the board. Air India also announced the cancellation or reduction in certain allowances it pays to executive pilots, cabin crew and officers.