Christmas is around the corner. With Christmas, all we can think of is snow and winter chills. But it might surprise you that there are a few countries in the world, that experience summers during Christmas. This is because they are a part of the southern hemisphere, therefore, they have summer season instead of winter at that time.

Are you more of a summer Christmas person than a snowy Christmas one? We at LatestLY, have curated a list of countries that you must visit if you plan to see a summery Christmas. Is It Bad Luck to Sing Xmas Songs Before December 25 and Not Kiss Under the Mistletoe? 6 Interesting Things You Should Know of

Bolivia

Bolivia is a country in South America and due to its location, it experiences summers during Christmas time. The Christians here celebrate Christmas till January 6. Also, they exchange gifts on this day instead of December 25.

South Africa

It is another country of the southern hemisphere, where Christmas falls in summer. Being summers, people love to celebrate it outside if it isn’t too hot. People enjoy Christmas pudding as a part of the tradition of the festival.

Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

This is the hottest place to visit in December with temperatures rising as high as 30 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Phuket, Thailand

If you want to enjoy the sun at a beach during the winters, then Phuket is the best destination. You can enjoy here with a temperature of 25 degrees Celsius.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, Christmas is celebrated in the middle of the summer holidays. The Santa in New Zealand is seen wearing sandals and a rugby shirt.

Australia

Christmas in Australia is hot and people enjoy cold dishes and fresh sea food. The beaches witness a heavy crowd on this day as people enjoy celebrating the festival by the beach.

Christmas is not just about white snow and red blazer Santa. Experience a hot and lively Christmas by visiting the above-mentioned places during Christmas time. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2021 10:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).