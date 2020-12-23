Jingle Bells! We wish you a merry Christmas 2020 and while we talk about almost everyone's favourite holiday, did you know that there are many good luck traditions related to Christmas that are said to bring in happiness and prosperity along with preventing any negative energy seeping in. Obviously, these traditions don't have a scientific explanation, but people lie to follow them, for their inner peace. So as Christmas is around the corner, let's talk about a few Christmas 2020 good luck traditions:

Is It Bad Luck to Sing Xmas Songs Before December 25?

Carolling is the old tradition of going to people's houses and singing Christmas songs for them. Singing Christmas carols at any time other than during the festive season is unlucky. However, even scientifically experts suggest that listening to our favourite festive hits too much could actually be bad for our mental health as listening to Christmas songs too much can stop you focusing on anything else.

The Door

It is said that the first person who opens the door during the early Christmas morning MUST shout "Welcome Father Christmas" because opening the doors let's positive vibes in. Good Luck for New Year 2021: Manifest Health, Wealth & Positivity With These 9 NYE Traditions From Around the World to Bring Happiness and Prosperity.

Kiss Under the Mistletoe

Kissing under the mistletoe is considered to be an age-old tradition and it is said that if someone avoids the kiss under the mistletoe it will bring in bad luck.

Stirring the Pudding

It is mandatory to stir the pudding three times and make a wish. Wishes should be kept secret until they come true.

Carols

Singing religious Christmas songs at the houses of different people was an ancient tradition. It was believed that if you turn them away without food or money or drink you are bound to suffer bad luck for the rest of the year.

However, the idea is to not hurt anyone during the festivities, help others, think and talk positive and do things that make you happy while bringing you closer to other people you love.

