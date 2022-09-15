Do you have the wanderlust spirit? If yes, then have you ever travelled to any Southasian countries? If you are wondering where you can experience the true magnificence of the historical marvels, or if you are not interested in tracing the ancient culture, what about fabulous golden beaches, national parks and city lights? Well, one can witness all these gems in Malaysia that offer a gazillion tourist attractions that will give you the experience of a lifetime. The country is known for its diverse landscapes, 130-million-year-old jungles, scuba diving hubs, colonial destinations, extravagant malls, flea markets, holy shrines, delectable food and places that reflect the country's multicultural flair and rich past. From Gulmarg to Tawang, 5 Places to Experience the Magical Snowfall! Each year, people in Malaysia celebrate a special event on September 16 to commemorate the establishment of the Malaysian federation on that date in 1963. The occasion of Malaysia Day 2022 falls on Friday. Let's learn more about the lovely nation and all the major sightseeing hotspots.

1. Batu Caves, Selangor

The Batu Caves consist of three small caves apart from many smaller ones with statues and old Hindu deities' shrines. The primary Cathedral Cave is located at the top of 272 colourful steps with a giant statue of Lord Murugan in between to welcome visitors.

2. Sipadan Island

The famous Sipadan Island is Malaysia's best tourist spot that will give you a chance to see things from extraordinary flora to strange fauna! The place is known as the world’s richest marine habitat.

3. Gunung Mulu National Park

The Gunung Mulu National Park is a well-known UNESCO World Heritage Site with thick rainforests and a large underground chamber. Deer Cave is particularly captivating, with ceilings that are over 122 metres tall, waterfalls cascading through the rocks, and a beautiful opening in the sinkhole.

4. Ipoh, Perak

Ipoh is Malaysia's historical epicentre with colonial buildings, traditional shops and many Buddhist and Hindu cave temples.

5. Penang Hill

The mesmerising Penang Hill offers green views, a rain forest, canopy walk, zip lines and a skyway that gives a 360-degree view of the bay and islands.

Bookmark this article before you pack your bags to fly to Malaysia. We have covered almost all the top favourites of people looking for some leisure time with family and friends. Happy Malaysia Day 2022!

