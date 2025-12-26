Tamil superstar Vijay is all set to make headlines once again as the audio launch of his much-awaited film Jana Nayagan and the grand Thalapathy Thiruvizha concert gear up for December 27 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. However, ahead of the massive event, Malaysian authorities have laid down strict guidelines including a complete ban on political speeches and symbols. Thalapathy Vijay, Bobby Deol's 'Jana Nayagan' Gets Hindi Title 'Jan Neta,' Release Set for This Date.

Malaysia Police Ban Political Speeches

According to Malaysian media reports, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have clearly stated that the event has been approved strictly as an entertainment programme. Cheras District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Aidil Bolhassan confirmed that no political messaging would be allowed during the audio launch or concert. “Permission was granted solely for an entertainment event,” he said, adding that any form of political expression including speeches, banners, symbols, convoys, or live political broadcasts would invite strict action. The announcement comes at a time when Vijay is preparing for his political entry through his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), ahead of the next elections. Despite this, organisers have assured that the Malaysia event will remain focused purely on cinema and music.

Tight Security for Vijay’s Malaysia Event

Malik Streams Corporation CEO Datuk Abdul Malik Dashtigeer, who is distributing Jana Nayagan in Malaysia and organising the event, confirmed that all rules will be followed. He reiterated that the Thalapathy Thiruvizha concert would be “solely an entertainment event,” in line with police guidelines. Given the scale of the event, security has been significantly tightened. Reports suggest that nearly 90,000 fans are expected to attend the audio launch and concert at Stadium Bukit Jalil, making it one of the biggest overseas celebrations of Vijay’s career. An announcement video released earlier pays tribute to the actor’s decades-long journey, featuring memorable moments from his blockbuster films. ‘Jana Nayagan’: Thalapathy Vijay Yet To Complete Dubbing for His Farewell Film Ahead of January 2026 Release? Actor’s Fee Dispute Rumours Spark Buzz.

Jana Nayagan Tickets Nearly Sold Out

Ticket sales reflect the massive buzz. As per Ticket2U, tickets were released across three levels, and all categories are nearly sold out. Level 1 tickets were priced at MYR 319.98 (INR 7,076), Level 2 at MYR 217.98 (INR 4,820) and Level 3 at MYR 116 INR 2,565). Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is slated for a Pongal release on January 9, 2026 and is widely believed to be Vijay’s final film before he fully steps into politics.

