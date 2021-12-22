Winter is here, it is easy to lose sight in the sense of this wonder. With dry harsh chilling waves in the northern plains and temperature that steers clear of single digits that too in the negative, it's time you must experience the other-worldly beauty of snowfall, where you can have snowball fights, give shape to your snowman, and occasionally slip and fall. With the New Year kicking off, this is the perfect time to explore the many enchanting snowfall destinations in India. So call up your family and friends as we have compiled the top 5 tourist places in India to witness snowfall: Winter Is Here! Here Are 5 Creamy and Comforting Foods That Will Help You Beat the Winter Blues.

1. Rohtang Pass In Manali

Rohtang Pass, Manali (Photo Credits: Wikimedia)

To experience the beauty of snow and spend your leisure wintertime perfectly with your closed ones, visit Manali. From snow-covered peaks of mountains and trees to adventurous sports like skiing, Heli skiing, snowboarding, and awe-inspiring scenery, you will definitely relish the time spent in Manali.

2. Gulmarg In Jammu And Kashmir

Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

One of the standout destinations of Jammu and Kashmir, Gulmarg, lies about 9,000 feet above sea level is popular for tourists who want to see astonishing views of snow-carpeted hills around. Gulmarg is widely praised as the lovely skiing destination in India, for its best slopes, and it has one of India’s highest and longest cable car projects, Gulmarg Gondola.

3. Auli In Uttarakhand

Auli in Uttarakhand (Photo Credits: Wikimedia)

Auli has ample things to do for a few days of vacation, like ski from qualified instructors, hiking to sprawling grasslands, and even peeping down a man-made lake called Gorson. This small town, an excellent destination for nature lovers.

4. Khardung La Pass In Leh Ladakh

Khardung La Pass, Leh Ladakh (Photo Credits : Wikimedia)

Khardung La, also known as Khardzong La, is a high mountain pass in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir, near Leh. Khardung La pass is a perfect getaway for peace seekers, adventure enthusiasts, and mountain biking aficionados.

5.Tawang In Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh (Photo Credits: Wikimedia)

Along with adventurous Nuranang falls, Sela pass, and Madhuri Lake, Tawang houses are one of the largest Buddhist monasteries in the world. This small town in Arunachal Pradesh turns completely white and delightful after the heavy snowfall in the month of January.

Don’t be surprised by the fact, that there are many places in India with gorgeous snowfalls. Pack your bags and leave on the never-ending and thrilling adventures!

