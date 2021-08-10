With the COVID-19 graph showing a downward trend and vaccination pacing, a lot of countries have eased restrictions and opened gates for travelers once again. Although India has started its tourism activities, many Indians look to embark on international travel, but unfortunately, each country has its own set of rules in place. There are countries that Indians cannot travel to due to travel restrictions and lack of operational flights, while others have issued their own travel guidelines and quarantine rules.

If you are planning to travel overseas, here’s a list of countries that are now welcoming Indians to visit!

Germany

Germany has lifted its ban on travelers coming from India. Indians who are fully vaccinated, meaning they have been administered with both doses of the jab, or who can demonstrate that they have recovered from the COVID-19, will not need to quarantine on their return or arrival, according to the revised guidelines.

France

Another country that has lifted its ban on Indian travelers visiting their country is France. Looking at the decreasing COVID-19 cases, the country has placed India on its ‘Yellow list’. However, the traveller has to be fully vaccinated with one of the European Medicines Agency authorised vaccines, such as Pfizer/ Comirnaty, Moderna, AstraZeneca/Vaxzevria/Covishield, and be a holder of a D-type Schengen visa valid from three to five years.

Maldives

The Maldives government had announced that it will issue on-arrival tourist visas to South Asian travellers from July 15. The list also included Indian travellers. This announcement cames as good news for all travel enthusiasts as Maldives is one of the most sought-after destinations for Indian tourists.

UAE

For the United Arab Emirates, those who have valid residency permit and are fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to the travel can enter UAE. UAE has lifted its travel ban from India and five other countries. While restrictions on travel remain the same, the curbs will be relaxed for Indians who are fully vaccinated.

United States

The United States (US) eased restrictions for India, lowering it from the highest level 4 to level 3, which allows travelers to consider travelling. The CDC stated that the ease of restrictions is permitted for travelers who are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine.

Spain

For those who have taken both the vaccine jabs of Covishield can enter Spain. The country has specifically asked travelers to get both the jabs and be quarantined atleast for 14 days before they plan their Spain visit.

However, there are some countries that still have banned Indian travelers from entering; they are as follows: The #Philippines Has Extended an Ongoing Travel Ban for All Inbound Travellers from #India.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is one such country that has imposed strict rules pertaining to travel from other countries to Saudi Arabia looking at the COVID-19 pandemic. The country has imposed a three-year travel ban and hefty penalties for those visiting from the ‘Red List Countries’.

Phillipines

The Phillipines government has recently extended its travel restrictions for those travelling to 10 countries that include India. This move came in view of the rising Delta variant cases.

Canada

Another in the list is Canada that has extended its ban on incoming passenger flights from India for another month. This is also in the wake of rising Delta variant cases of COVID-19. The flight ban which was supposed to be lifted on July 21, has now been extended to August 21.

Indonesia

One of the favourite holiday destinations for Indians to travel is Indonesia. The country has, however, stopped issuing visas for foreign travelers amid the rising Delta Variant cases of COVID-19.

These were some of the countries that you can travel to and not travel to amid the ongoing pandemic crisis. So, book your travel itinerary accordingly.

