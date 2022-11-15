With the endless opportunities the new world has created, highly motivated individuals alike were bound to find unique ways to make their mark and connect with the audience who needed them. Today, we talked with Pastor and motivational speaker Robert Kayanja Jr, the chief creative of the Miracle Centre Cathedral, a megachurch in Kampala. He has already taken it upon himself to share God's love and motivate people.

Pastor Robert Kayanja Jr shared his story and answered questions about his life and his passion for connecting with people. A curious blend of passion, and ambition, fuels Robert Kayanja Jr’s lifestyle to make this world a better place was something he has always aimed for and prioritized.

What Awakened You to Become a Pastor and Help People?

I didn’t want to be a pastor, growing up with my parents watching them both be pastors. I saw first how difficult, hard, complex, and taxing it was on the body and mind to be a pastor and I wanted no part in being a pastor. When I was at ORU God told me to come back and help my parents and submit to them and I did just that. Being a pastor is a calling and a very serious one at that it should also never be taken lightly, because of how serious it is and what it ultimately represents for people.

In terms of helping others I Love to serve people and help them, showing God's love to people is amazing and it’s beautiful and in some ways it another form of ministering to people and shows what God really wants to do in the lives of other currently our ministry is feeding the entire Region of Karamoja and not just feeding but growing them crops so it’s a sustainable solution for them. My dad is a huge impact on my life and his love for people is something that drives me to help others, feeding families in Covid to now a remote region of people. That is, the ministry is about helping others, transforming lives, and showing God's love and healing power.

What Is Your Different Approach To Connect With the People?

When it comes to connecting with people I’m creative, so for me, I try to find the best easy to connect with people and also reach them, for many it’s unconventional but I believe times have changed and how reach people must evolve and break the current mold of what people are used to, but also keeping the foundation of what we preach. The best way I can describe how I reach people and the minister is just, that’s me. Just me I am myself I don’t try to be someone else or something else God called me and didn’t call me to be a copy so I’m gonna be the original he called.

Is There Really a Better World and if Yes, How Do You See It?

I would say the grass is green where you water it, if we worked to make the world it would, but unfortunately, a better world is not the focus of the world. However, the focus should always be on God without him. Your life searching for a better world would be wasted time and it would ultimately reap nothing.

What Are Your Future Plans?

My future plans are simple, serve God and put him first. I know that’s not the answer everyone wants but it’s the truth. I’m chasing after him, all other stuff that can chase after me.