Sudden winters are here in the maximum city! Yes, Mumbai is experiencing unseasonal chilly weather and the cold dark nights bring with them chills and shivers. From staying packed up in woollen clothes to having warm drinks, people try all hacks to keep themselves warm.

Sometimes, no matter how many layers of clothing you wear, you are not able to get rid of the chills. With temperatures dipping down it's essential to know all the quick hacks to keep yourself warm. We at LatestLY, have curated a list of hacks that you can try this winter to keep yourself warm.

Allow The Sunlight

Let the sunlight enter your room to keep it warm. This is the most effective natural way to keep yourself warm during the winter season.

Warm-up Your Clothing

Before wearing your clothes, warm up your clothes with a hairdryer or an electric blanket. This will not make you shiver as you wear fresh clothes just after your bath.

Avoid Caffeine

Though many people consume more hot coffee during winters as stated by Mary Molitoris, a certified climbing guide, it is best to avoid caffeinated drinks during winters as they cause vessels to constrict, which limits the blood flow.

Exercise

Doing even some light exercise can raise your body temperature thus keeping you warm even during winters. So next time you are thinking to step out for work during winters, do some jumps and jog so that you don’t catch the winter chill.

Bubble Wrap The Window

Stick the bubble wrap to the window to block out the cold. The air-filled bubbles will insulate the windows, thus keeping your room warm.

This winter, don’t let the cold chill take a toll on your health and keep yourself warm without easy and quick hacks. Happy Winters everyone!

