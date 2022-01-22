Time to enjoy cold dark nights with the same hot and creamy foods in India continues. In fact, with cities like Mumbai experiencing unseasonal winters, it is time we learn a bit or two about warmer foods. Talking about warm food, the first thing that we need for a winter night is a warm and tasty soup.

Soups are primarily liquid made by combining ingredients of meat and vegetable by boiling solid ingredients in liquids until the flavours are extracted forming a broth. To make your winter nights cosier, we at LatestLY, have curated a collection of soups that you can try on the winter cold nights. Winter Soups, a Warm Way to Lose Weight and Burn Fat.

Cream of Mushroom Soup

Creamy, tasty and vegetarian soup that gives a taste of chicken is amazing to keep you warm on a cold night.

Pumpkin Chilli Soup

Creamy pumpkin puree topped with warm spices like cinnamon, chilli powder and cumin is one of the best recipe to try this winter season.

French Onion Potato soup

Give your French soup a top-up by adding creamy pureed potato and heavy cream.

Instant Pot Chicken Soup

Easy quick and delicious chicken noodle soup is best to kill the winter chills. This is a must try to keep you warm on a snowstorm night. Here's Why And How Eating Bone Broth Keeps You Healthy In The Cold

Broccoli Cheese Soup

This is perfect comfort food to keep you warm on a cold night.

Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup

This is good to be stored for about 3 months. With an unexpected snowstorm this the best your best saviour from the winter chills.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

When you have a wide range of topping options like avocado, shredded cheese, diced onions etc., Chicken Tortilla Soup would be your best option for winters.

Enjoy the winter chills by keeping yourself warm with our seven best soup recipes for the season.

Happy winters everyone!

