In an incident that is causing an uproar on social media, a 17-year-old girl was sent home crying from her school in Canada for wearing a "lingerie outfit" that actually consisted of a turtleneck layered with a dress. The school considered this dress "inappropriate" for which the minor was called to the principal's office and sent back home crying. The infuriated father made a video accusing the school of misogyny and sexism with the internet supporting him.

Christopher Wilson, the student's father, claimed that a teacher at NorKam Senior Secondary School told that her clothing reminded her "of a lingerie outfit", as per Metro. The report said the teenager was wearing a long-sleeve white turtle neck jumper underneath a knee-length black dress with lace trim. The female teacher reportedly told her the outfit could "possibly make a male student teacher feel awkward". Google Image Results of School Girl vs School Boy Sparks Twitter Debate on Sexualisation of School Girls Portrayed in X-Rated Pics Wearing Skimpy Uniforms!

The student was pulled out of her class and taken to the principal, who also agreed the outfit was "inappropriate". "My beautiful, Grade 12, 17-year-old daughter went to school today feeling excited, feeling good about herself, ready to learn and she sat down in class and after a short period of time, was centred out by the teacher, and was told the outfit she was wearing made, or could make, her or the teacher’s assistant, who is a male, feel uncomfortable," Chris said in a video posted online Tuesday. Half-Naked or Half-Dressed? Netizens School Misogynistic Twitter User Who Claims Wearing ‘Revealing’ Clothes is ‘Embarrassing’ By Sharing Their Pics in Skimpy Outfits.

He said his daughter was sent to the principal’s office and sent home in tears. "I can’t even explain how disappointing it is that in 2021, for a teacher to centre a student out, and say ‘what you’re wearing is making people uncomfortable’ and dragging her down to the principal’s office," Chris said.

