Amazon's Funny Parody Dating Website Is Exactly What Singles Need Before Valentine's Day 2020

Amazon Dating Website (Photo Credits: amazondating.co)

A dating verticle of Amazon is here! Get one day delivery of a single partner that lives around you on Amazon. Or maybe NOT. While we were almost convinced that Amazon may be all ready to compete against Tinder, Bumble or Hinge, we figured that it was all a joke and a brilliant one at that! Yes, amazon pranked us ahead of Valentine's Day but it is one heck of a prank, totally unexpected. So, Amazon made this new website amazondating.co raising all our hopes high, the link to this website is being shared by various social media influencers. However, when you click on the website, you will land onto a parody website of Amazon and it is a hilarious rollercoaster ride.

Especially, the FAQ section, that gives away everything in the most hilarious and straightforward manner. At first glance, it looks like the normal Amazon.com or Amazon.in interface, except instead of things, there are pictures of people. However, it is the description of every individual that is winning hearts. Funny and relatable are the two words that'll come in your mind when you check it out! Twitter is already abuzz with tweets about the new site. Here's how amazondating.co looks like:

i wasn’t having much luck with dating apps so i partnered with @amazon to make a better one 👀💘https://t.co/ticxR7j7CO — ani acopian (@aniacopian) February 4, 2020

When you check out their "Legal" section, they legit have a "Non ghosting agreement" and we can't breathe. They define ghosting as, "For purposes of this Agreement, Ghosting shall include any unexplained withdrawal from communication for an extended period of time after a minimum of one date, wherein a date constitutes a sustained period of interaction under a romantic pretense, between the Disclosing. Party and the Receiving Party."

We knew for sure that this is a joke after checking out the first question on the FAQ section, "Is this for real?" The answer to which is a "No." For people still not sure, the second question reads, "How does it work?" and the answer to that is, "It doesn’t." Like, seriously I just want to know who in the Amazon office had to run around for approvals. But definitely great job!