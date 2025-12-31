New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

If you’re welcoming 2026 from your couch, a good movie marathon is all you need. From cosy rom-coms to gripping mysteries and emotional finales, streaming platforms are loaded with perfect New Year picks this year. Here’s a curated list of films and shows that match every mood. ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Vol 3 To Arrive in Selected Theatres in the US and Canada; When and Where To Watch Finale Episode of Millie Bobby Brown’s Hit Series on Netflix and in Cinemas.

Stranger Things Season 5 (Netflix) – Watch Video

One of the biggest highlights is the finale of Stranger Things. The final episode of Season 5 drops on January 1, 2026, and it’s the longest episode in the show’s history. As Hawkins faces its ultimate battle with Vecna, fans can expect a high-emotion, high-stakes goodbye to the beloved series.

Bridget Jones's Diary (2001) – Watch Video

For a comforting start to the year, Bridget Jones’s Diary is a perfect pick. The film literally begins on New Year’s Day, following Bridget’s funny, messy resolutions, something we all relate to. You can stream it on Netflix or JioHotstar.

New Year's Eve (2011) (Amazon Prime Video) – Watch Video

If you want something festive and feel-good, New Year’s Eve captures multiple love stories unfolding over one night in New York’s Times Square. It’s ideal background viewing while the clock ticks toward midnight.

Ghostbusters II (1989) (Netflix) – Watch Video

Fans of nostalgia can revisit Ghostbusters II, which features a dramatic New Year’s countdown finale in Times Square. For something darker and iconic, The Godfather Part II includes one of cinema’s most chilling New Year’s Eve moments Michael Corleone’s infamous “kiss of death.”

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix) – Watch Video

Mystery lovers should queue Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, where Benoit Blanc returns in a winter-set, locked-room investigation that’s more emotional and layered than before.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (Netflix) – Watch Video

Closer to home, Indian favourites also make for perfect New Year watches. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is all about friendship, travel and living fully a fitting reminder as a new year begins.

