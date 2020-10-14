Tanishq Jewellery must have never imagined the kind of response the ad for Ekatvam (Oneness) jewellery line received before seeing the interfaith wedding video seeing being viciously trolled online. The ad has been accused of "promoting Love Jihad" and even "sexism" by some. The 45-second ad featuring a Muslim family celebrating a traditional South Indian baby shower ceremony for their pregnant daughter-in-law, didn't go well with netizens, BUT people are now taking a positive route in terms of tackling the situations. Many people who have had successful interfaith marriages are positing their real-life stories online on Twitter.

Social media is taking over these people who are sharing mind-blowing real-life insight. Many couples have revealed how it has been an extremely beautiful experience after having an interfaith wedding. Some people even shared stories of their kids and their spouses as well. Amid such sensitive situations, people are winning the internet with stories that are breaking the stereotypes and offering a fresh perspective. Take a look at the best stories that will restore your faith in love:

I have 4 non Muslim bahus in my family, A Punjabi,a KP, two Bengali & 2 damads one Sindhi, one Bengali, they all love &’celebrate all their festivals & culture. My family is enriched & children truly Indian unlike fake Deshbhakt. @TanishqJewelry Respect & Naman — shahid siddiqui (@shahid_siddiqui) October 13, 2020

Our niece Fayiqa married Ratul,a Hindu guy recently. Fayiqa is @fuadhalim's older brothers daughter. This is how both the families celebrated an inter faith marriage in Dec 2019. Sharing my nieces blog. Must read.#TanishqEkatvam @TanishqJewelryhttps://t.co/2NsoGGO67e — Saira Shah Halim ‏‎‎سائرہ 🇮🇳 (@sairashahhalim) October 14, 2020

Yes born Hindu, married my Muslim friend in 1994. Both of us are agnostics, believe in the ganga-jamni tahzeeb of our beautiful country. We belong to Nagpur, Maharashtra. We have a son who is about 23 — Swati Sani (@swatisani) October 13, 2020

From a hindu household in Delhi, home now in Mumbai with Christian husband and ghost-obsessed child. One more for Mumbai 😆 — Gopika (@gopikamisra) October 13, 2020

Tanishq in a statement said that it pulled the ad “keeping in mind... the well-being of our employees, partners and store staff.” The statement read: “The idea behind the Ekavatam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective. We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff.”

