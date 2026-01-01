New Delhi, January 1: In another disturbing incident highlighting rising violence against minorities in Bangladesh, a 50-year-old Hindu man, Khokon Das, was brutally attacked by a violent mob in Shariatpur district on December 31. According to reports, Das was on his way home when he was assaulted with sharp weapons, beaten severely, and then set on fire.

This attack marks the fourth incident targeting Hindus in Bangladesh within the past two weeks. On December 24, 29-year-old Amrit Mondal was allegedly lynched by a mob in the Hossaindanga area of Kalimohar Union. Earlier, on December 18, 25-year-old Dipu Chandra Das was killed in a mob lynching in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh following false blasphemy allegations, after which his body was reportedly hung from a tree and burned. India Raises Alarm Over Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Says ‘Unremitting Hostility Against Minorities Is a Matter of Grave Concern’.

The spate of attacks has intensified concerns over the safety of religious minorities under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. The violence has drawn strong reactions from human rights organisations worldwide. ‘Bangladesh Becoming Hub of Anti-India Sentiment’: Congress MP Imran Masood on Violence in Bangladesh.

Last week, India expressed grave concern over what it described as “unremitting hostility” towards minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists, stating it is closely monitoring the situation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2026 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).