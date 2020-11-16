Actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away in a Kolkata hospital on Sunday at the age of 85. He was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 on October 6. Remembering the actor, Amul has come up with topical paying tributes to him. The poster shows the actor's different characters. It reads 'Apaar Sansar' one of the classic movies he acted it. After initially getting rejected for the role of Apu, Chatterjee finally made his acting debut with Satyajit Ray's Apur Sansar or 'World of Apu' in 1959. It was the third part of the Apu Trilogy. He was born on January 19, 1935. Soumitra Chatterjee Dies: From Charulata to Ganashatru, the Best Satyajit Ray Movies Featuring the Actor That You Can Watch Online.

Amul shared the ad with the caption, "#Amul Topical: Tribute to legendary Bengali stage and film actor." Soumitra Chatterjee collaborated with Satyajit Ray 14 times. Some of their films are Charulata, Devi, Teen Kanya, Ghare Baire, and Ganashatru. Chatterjee was a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, besides winning three National Film Awards. He learned acting from noted theatre personality, Ahindra Choudhury. A Staunch Leftist, Soumitra Chatterjee Spoke About Socio-Political Issues Through His Roles.

Amul Pays Tribute to Bengali Actor Soumitra Chatterjee:

Soumitra Chatterjee's last rites were performed at Keoratala Crematorium in Kolkata on Sunday evening with police honours. The funeral was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and several Bengali cinema celebrities and his fans. Actors like Shabana Azmi and Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to pay respects to the late actor.

He also had successful collaborations with Bengali directors like Mrinal Sen and Tapan Sinha. Sen’s Akash Kusum (1965) and Sinha’s Jhinder Bandi (1961) had won Chatterjee quite a lot of laurels. Contemporary filmmakers with whom Chatterjee teamed up are Goutam Ghose, Aparna Sen, Anjan Das and Rituparno Ghosh among others.

