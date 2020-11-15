Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 15 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday paid her last respects to actor Soumitra Chatterjee at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister had condoled the demise of the veteran actor saying, "International, Indian and Bengali cinema have lost a legend today. It is a sad day for Bengal."

"Soumitra da may have left us; his work, life and well wishes, his love for fellow humans, we can never get that back in our lifetime; there will be no one like him," she said, singing Rabindrasangeet Aguner poroshmoni.

Chatterjee passed away today at the age of 85. He was admitted to Belle Vue Hospital on October 6 and shifted to ICU after being tested positive for the COVID-19. Later, he tested negative, but he developed multiple complications.

"We declare with a heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12.15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today (November 15). We pay our homage to his soul," read a statement issued by the hospital. (ANI)

