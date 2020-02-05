Amul's Ad on Indians Being Evacuated From China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak Leaves Twitterati Divided

Amul ad on Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Amul Twitter)

Indian dairy brand Amul is known for coming up with ads depending on various events happening across countries. From sporting events, achievements to incidents of mourning find a way into their topical ads. While Amul generally garners praise for the smart play of words and depiction of the scenario, their recent ad did not go down well with the Twitterati. Amul is being accused of trying to commercialise the spread of deadly Coronavirus which originated from China. Amul's advertisement shows the Amul girl along with few others walking down a flight wearing protective masks. It portrays how Indians in China were evacuated after the outbreak. Coronavirus Outbreak in China: Air India’s 2nd Flight Lands at Delhi Airport With 323 Indians From Virus-Hit Wuhan.

The ad reads, 'Wuhan se yahan le aaye' (Brought from Wuhan) and another caption say, 'Homecoming snack'. Amul posted the ad with the caption, "#Amul Topical: Coronavirus outbreak - Indians evacuated from China!" Soon after the advert was posted, varying reactions filled social media platforms. While some said the brand was simply trying to reflect the situation, others thought it was in bad taste. Coronavirus Outbreak: Video of Chinese Elderly Couple, Infected by Deadly Virus, Holding Hands in Hospital Will Leave You in Tears.

That was rude. Amul makes good cartoons on every trending news, nothing wrong with that. — Shrey Tyagi (@iamshreytyagi) February 4, 2020

Oh, c'mon Amul — db (not relational) (@dheerajbatra) February 4, 2020

Awesome advertisement! 👍 Hats off to this creativity! 👏 — Hemal (@007_hemal) February 4, 2020

It is in bad taste. Aur kahan leke jaate. Bharat mein hi laate na. — Sourabh Bhattacharya (@b1980sourabh) February 5, 2020

I don't think it is. :) — Bhavya Chauhan (@chauhanbhavya) February 5, 2020

India singer Sona Mohapatra was among the firsts to say that the ad was in 'bad taste'. Many others supported her opinion, but some believe it was just trying to show the present scenario. The ad has been retweeted over 1,000 times at the time of publishing this article.

In China, Coronavirus has claimed lives of close to 491 people, 1 in Hong Kong and another in Philippine. Chinese health officials on Wednesday announced that the total number of confirmed cases mounted to 24,324. India has evacuated 647 Indian students and seven Maldivians from Wuhan. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have evacuated their citizens. Pakistan has declined to evacuate their students from Wuhan saying that China has promised to take care of them.