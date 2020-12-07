Apple executives, Tim Cook and Greg Joswiak have both added pronouns to their Twitter bios. Apple CEO Tim Cook seems to have made the change this month. His bio reads "Apple CEO Auburn Duke-National Parks "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'" - MLK. he/him." Adding pronouns to one's introduction on social media is considered as creating an inclusive environment for transgenders. Cook had come out as gay in 2014 becoming one of the first major CEOs to do so. Gender Neutral Pronouns: When to Use ‘He/Him’, ‘She/Her’ or ‘They/Them/Theirs’ in Your Social Media Bio.

Senior Apple executive, Greg Joswiak also added pronouns recently to his Twitter bio. It reads, "Apple SVP Marketing Big believer in hw, sw and services integration @UMich Animal lover Biking & the great outdoors he/him." Glossary of Terms Associated With the LGBTQ Community.

Apple CEO Tim Cook Adds Gender Pronouns to Twitter Bio:

Tim Cook Adds Gender Pronouns to Twitter Bio (Photo Credits: Tim Cook)

While it is generally of the LGBTQ community who have their gender pronouns specified, cis people are also sharing pronouns they would like to be called. GLAAD, an NGO dedicated to calling out discrimination against LGBTQ people, says cis people sharing pronouns is an important way to be an ally to trans people.

Senior Apple executive, Greg Joswiak Adds Gender Pronouns to Twitter Bio:

Senior Apple executive Greg Joswiak adds gender pronouns to Twitter bio (Photo Credits: Greg Joswiak Twitter)

GLAAD advises, "Introducing yourself as a cisgender person with your pronouns - which are words that are used to refer to someone without using their name - can make a more inclusive and safe environment for trans people to also share their pronouns...Another easy way to normalize sharing your pronouns is to add your pronouns to your social media bios or email signature."

When Cook came out as gay, he said that he was motivated by letters he received from children struggling with their sexual orientation. On Transgender Day of Remembrance 2020, he took to Twitter saying "we honor those whose lives were tragically stolen by bigotry and hatred. It’s only through love, acceptance and education that we can build a future where everyone is safe to live their truth". When Cook came out, he said that he was worried about the reaction outside of Apple at the time and noted "the world is still not friendly to gay or trans people in many countries but also within our country."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2020 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).