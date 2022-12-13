Remember Hyderabadi YouTuber Armaan Malik, who went viral and started receiving online trolling after sharing a picture on Instagram? And not just any picture, a picture where he announces the simultaneous pregnancies of her two wives in the post. Yes, not just having married two women but getting them pregnant at the same time. After seeing the post, other individuals posted amusing comments online, and these are trolls, mostly from about 1.5 million people that follow Armaan Malik on Instagram, while 2 million people follow him on YouTube. In 2011, Armaan wed Payal. In 2018, he wed Kritika, his first wife's best friend. Before their second marriage, Armaan and Payal gave birth to a daughter named Chirayu, and the four of them are currently living together. YouTuber Armaan Malik’s Wives Kritika Malik and Payal Malik Are Pregnant (View Post).

Armaan Malik, Who is He?

Armaan Malik is well-known for his Armaan Malik @armaanmalik2154 YouTube channel. He has 2.01 million subscribers to his fan club. He produces videos with her two wives for the channel. He typically obtains over 1 million views on the majority of his videos. He has been making videos since the year 2020.

In 2011, Armaan Malik wed Payal Malik for the first time; they have a daughter named Chirayu Malik. In the year 2018, Armaan remarried Kritika Malik, his best friend. According to reports, Malik's two wives do not get along as well as they appear to on social media. The four family members, though, have typically appeared in videos together for years.

Armaan recently uploaded six images to Instagram of his two wives and his daughter. His wives are sporting the same outfits in the first picture. He appeared with his second wife, Kritika Malik, in the second picture. He can be seen kissing Kritika's growing baby belly in another post.

Arman captioned the Instagram photo, "My family," when he shared it:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armaan Malik (@armaan__malik9)

By uploading pictures with descriptions and clips to his Instagram account, Armaan Malik quickly rose to celebrity. He primarily conducts his modelling shoots with distinctive outfits and poses, and he is well-known on Instagram.

