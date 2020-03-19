Baby Owl’s Petrified Reaction on Hearing Thunderstorm for First Time Goes Viral, Memes and Cute GIFs Flood Twitter (Watch Video)

Baby owl hears thunder for the first time (Photo Credits: @NaturelsLit Twitter)

Video of a baby owl's reactions on hearing the sound of thunder for the first time has gone viral on social media platforms. The clip shows the bird being surprised at the sound of thunder initially. The baby owl looks scared by the sound and keeps looking here and there. It takes two to three steps ahead and goes backwards at the same pace worried about the sound. The little one looks petrified at the grumbling sound of the sky. It looks unto the sky and then goes behind hearing the thunder. As the video went viral, funny memes and hilarious GIFs on the owl's reactions began to flood the comments section. Parakeet Gets Prosthetic Wings After Its Original Ones Were Trimmed Severely (See Pictures)

The clip was shared on Twitter with the caption, "'Baby owl hears thunder for the first time." As the video went viral, people came up with various reactions. Most social media users felt sorry for the bird and wanted to hold it close to them. One of the comments read, "Awww come here baby." Netizens commented on how they wanted to take care of the bird and protect it from all dangers of the world.

Baby Owl's Scared Reaction on Hearing Thunder For First Time:

Baby owl hears thunder for the first time 🌩️ pic.twitter.com/ILh82YuvjZ — Nature is Lit🔥 (@NaturelsLit) March 18, 2020

Yes!

Dhinchak Pooja Releases g 'Hoga Na Corona' Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

So Cute!

Let's All Hold The Baby Bird Together!

Awww come here baby 🥺 pic.twitter.com/wRDp1NqC2K — Kika N ☁️ (@afiqahnazaran) March 18, 2020

Yes, Owlet!

People shared adorable GIFs about wanting to hold the baby bird and calm it down. Some comments read, 'Poor little guy', 'bless his little heart' and 'the nervous owl'. Baby owls are called owlet and do not leave their nest for a long time after getting hatched. They keep exploring near the nesting area and may even be found on the ground.