What is a trend? What makes something go viral? In today’s digital world, anything or anyone can become the centre of attention overnight, dominating conversations across social media and search engines. One such name that recently exploded online is Archita Phukan, and later, Amira Ishtara. Her Instagram username was Babydoll Archi. The Assam-based model and influencer made headlines with her viral reel on the trending song “Dame Un Grrr” and controversial photos with American adult film star Kendra Lust. But a closer look at Babydoll Archi’s Instagram presence left many shocked, the content was bold, explicit, and alarmingly degrading, far beyond what a self-respecting influencer would typically share. Netizens REACT As Harsh Beniwal Takes Sly Dig at Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam, Shares AI-Generated Photo With Former Adult Star Mia Khalifa.

Soon, the truth behind the viral sensation began to unravel, and it was far more disturbing than expected. According to reports, Babydoll Archi was not even real. She was a Deepfake, an AI-generated persona allegedly created by Archita Phukan’s ex-boyfriend, Pratim Borah. Using advanced AI tools, he is accused of digitally manipulating images and videos to manufacture a fake online identity in Phukan’s likeness, in what appears to be a horrifying case of revenge porn. The incident sheds light on the terrifying potential of deepfake technology and its misuse, especially when driven by personal vendetta.

Deepfake Dangers Real? Archita Phukan’s Alleged Bold AI Videos Spark Shock

The revelation that Archita Phukan’s viral videos and reels were allegedly AI-generated has triggered widespread alarm about the growing misuse of deepfake technology. While some viewers initially dismissed the content as a bold personal rebranding, experts now warn that such manipulated videos can severely damage reputations, especially when created without consent. In Phukan’s case, the use of her likeness to generate explicit content not only violates her privacy but also raises serious legal and ethical questions. As deepfakes become more convincing and accessible, this incident serves as a chilling reminder of how easily technology can be weaponised for personal revenge blurring the lines between digital fantasy and real-world consequences.

What Is Deepfake?

Deepfake refers to synthetic media created using artificial intelligence (AI) to manipulate or generate hyper-realistic videos, images, or audio that appear authentic. By using deep learning techniques such as GANs (Generative Adversarial Networks), deepfakes can convincingly replace one person’s face or voice with another’s, often without consent. While the technology has legitimate applications in entertainment and education, it has increasingly been misused for creating fake news, political misinformation, celebrity hoaxes, and, as seen in Archita Phukan’s case, disturbing instances of revenge porn. The growing accessibility of deepfake tools poses a serious threat to personal privacy, digital trust, and public safety. What is ‘Deepfake Video?’ Know Everything About the Face Swap AI Technology, Will Fake News be Uncontrollable?

What Lies Ahead in the Babydoll Archi Deepfake Case?

As investigations continue, the case of Archita Phukan and the alleged deepfake conspiracy by her ex-boyfriend Pratim Borah is likely to become a crucial moment in the conversation around AI misuse and digital consent. While legal action may follow under cybercrime and revenge porn laws, the psychological trauma and reputational damage caused are irreversible. This disturbing episode not only highlights the urgent need for stronger regulations on deepfake content but also calls for greater awareness among users about digital safety and consent. In a world where anything can be fabricated and believed, distinguishing between real and AI-generated content is no longer a luxury; it's a necessity.

