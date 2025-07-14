Popular content creator and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani sparked dating rumours with model and actress Elli AvrRam after a loved-up photo featuring the two went viral across social media platforms. On Saturday (July 12), the 31-year-old YouTuber took to Instagram and shared a collaborative post with Elli featuring a photo showing him holding the actress in his arms as she smiled and held a bouquet of red and yellow roses in her hand. However, it was the post’s caption, “Finally”, that actually caught everyone’s attention. Amid this, fellow YouTuber Harsh Beniwal took a sly dig at Ashish Chanchlani and shared an AI-edited picture with former adult actress Mia Khalifa. ‘Finally’: Did Ashish Chanchlani CONFIRM His Relationship With Elli AvrRam? YouTuber’s Latest Social Media Post Sparks Dating Rumours (See Pic).

Harsh Beniwal Takes a Humorous Dig at Ashish Chanchlani

Just a day after Ashish Chanhlani shared the romantic picture with Elli AvrrRam, Harsh Beniwal on Sunday (July 13) evening took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and shared an AI-generated photo with former adult video star Mia Khalifa. Without naming anyone, Harsh seemingly mocked Ashish and Elli and used the exact same captioned used by the rumoured lovebirds which read, "Finally" with a heart emoji.

Harsh Beniwal Shares Photo With Mia Khalifa Amid Ashish Chanchlani-Elli AvrRam Dating Rumours

Soon as the post was shared online, it quickly grabbed everyone's attention drawing hilarious comments from netizens. Users highlighted the close friendship between Ashish Chanchlani and Harsh Beniwal. Some creative people shared more AI-generated content in the comment section. A user wrote, "Haters will say this is AI." Another wrote, "Chanchalani walked so Harsh bhai could run."

Netizens React to Harsh Beniwal’s Viral AI-Generated Photo With Mia Khalifa

Chanchalani walked so Harsh bhai could run — Shivam Baliyan (@shivambaliyanxd) July 13, 2025

'Finally'

Finally he got the 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qy57pfsYXS — MRK (@MRK__313) July 13, 2025

Haters will say this is AI — aryaan ✨ (@halfCircuit_) July 13, 2025

Finally is a new prank word for nowadays 😠 — Eri🌻 (@Erishuuu) July 13, 2025

We Got ‘Hamia’ Shippers Before GTA 6

Harsh+Mia = Hamia 🌝 — Mr Sinha Commentary (@Mr_Chhinra) July 13, 2025

Nice reply for ashis chancalani. 🤣🤣🤣 Samajhne wale samajh gaye. — Sona Mona" (✸,✸) (@SMona1234) July 13, 2025

Ashish Chanchlani is yet to react to his buddy and fellow YouTuber Harsh Beniwal's latest post.

