Band-Aid for all skin tone! The new diverse bandages Johnson & Johnson Band-Aid has been relaunched and it is taking over social media. The idea is to "embrace the beauty of diverse skin tones," as per Johnson & Johnson. However, this is not the first time bandages in diverse skin colour has been introduced by the brand, in fact, the product was launched earlier this month. The step was announced in 2020. Johnson & Johnson's new "OurTone" bandages come in three shades of brown giving people just enough options to choose from.

The products are currently available on Amazon and Target. Band-Aid brand also shared pics and description of the products online on Instagram. People have flooded the comment section with appreciations. The brand had initially announced that they are planning on introducing a range of new shades in "Black and Brown skin tones" amid the protests against racial discrimination while also promising to donate to Black Lives Matter.

The bandages come in three shades, ranging from lighter brown to dark brown: BR45, BR55, and BR65. Each of the adhesive bandages come in 30-count boxes with assorted sizes and are made with flexible fabric, yet they stay on for up to 24 hours, according to Band-Aid. The Ourtone line is available on Amazon (three boxes for $8.91) and a range of retailers.

Band-Aid's 'OurTone' Relaunched by Johnson & Johnson

Band-Aid 'OurTone' Diverse Bandages

In June 2020, Johnson & Johnson’s Band-Aid brand announced that it would be creating adhesive bandages to match more skin tones. Band-Aid had previously released a line of multi-toned bandages called "Perfect Blend" in 2005, but discontinued it due to a "lack of interest" from consumers at the time. "We have also had band-aid clear strips adhesive bandages since the 1950s, which are designed to to be used by people with a variety of skin tones," a company spokesperson said in an email. "We recognize our responsibility to make the wound care category more inclusive and to offer bandages in a variety of shares. Consumers can expect OurTone to be part of the band-aid portfolio for the long-term," the spokesperson stated. Other companies already offering a range of bandages for brown skin tones include Tru-Colour and Browndages, both Black-owned business.

