Band-Aid to Introduce Bandages in Brown to Black Skin Tones in ‘Fight Against Systemic Racism’ (See Picture)

Band-Aid is launching a new line of bandages in a bid to "create tangible change for the Black community".⁣ They are coming up with a range of bandages in "light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin". The Johnson & Johnson-owned brand announced the decision on Instagram on Friday with a photo of bandages in different shades including the skin tones of black and brown customers. Sharing the picture, they further wrote, "We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you.⁣" Man's Reaction on Finding a Bandage That Blends With His Skin Tone Goes Viral And Twitter Gets Teary-Eyed.

Explaining their stand Band-Aid further wrote, "We hear you. We see you. We’re listening to you. We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice." They also mentioned that the brand will be making a donation towards the Black Lives Matter movement while acknowledging that the company still has a q lot of work to while fighting racial injustice.

Band-Aid in All Skin Tones:

⁣Band-Aid's decision comes as protests over the death of 46-year-old George Floyd erupted across the United States. People demanding justice came out on the streets holding placards with Black Lives Matter written on it. Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes choking him. The incident also brought to light the need for racial equality and support for the black community. Various popular brands have taken the decision to make products keeping in mind people of all communities and skin tones.

