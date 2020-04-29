BangaloreRains Trend on Twitter! People Share Stunning Photos and Videos After Unseasonal Rainfall Hit the City

Bangalore Rains (Photo Credits: @drmehta1861/ @bhoomisoni17/ Twitter)

It seems like it is time for unseasonal rainfall in some cities. After Delhi, Bengaluru, a city in Karnataka was surprised to be blessed with droplets of rains, making sound on the rooftop of their houses. Yes, Bengaluru woke up to thunder, lightning and heavy rainfall, early Wednesday morning, April 29, 2020. The unseasonal heavy rain was widespread and is reportedly continuing in some parts of the city. Netizens are delighted! Soon, #BangaloreRains began to trend on Twitter, with people sharing stunning photos and videos as the rainfall hit the city. Amid lockdown, people in Bangalore are sure mesmerised with the beautiful change in weather. ‘Delhi Rains’ Trend on Twitter, People Share Pics and Videos As Heavy Showers and Thunderstorms Hit the National Capital.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reportedly issued alerts for several districts in the country for coming days. A few states and cities are expected to receive the unseasonal rainfall in this entire week. Bangalore appears to be one of those. The city received unexpected showers last week. G.S. Srinivas Reddy from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre reported in the past week, that the city would continue to receive rains for a few more days. As citizens woke up to the heavy shower in the early hours today, they were quick to take on social media, sharing glimpses of the city, covered in dark clouds.

Check Tweets:

Beautiful Capture!

Come the last week of April, #BangaloreRains are always on time 😍 pic.twitter.com/yXBxWgdTvC — Dr M (@drmehta1861) April 29, 2020

Yes, That Too!

Work from home had only made us lazy ... In between that rains also... We'll die cos of laziness 🤣#BangaloreRains pic.twitter.com/9dBscxaODL — Supreeth vasishta (@sbrvasishta94) April 29, 2020

Watch Video:

#BangaloreRains wen Bengaluru rains it becomes alarm to wake up seee the beauty and capture 😍♥️That's the UB city hidden in rain and fog 😍 pic.twitter.com/TwcIZ9tqRk — Bhagya (@bhoomisoni17) April 29, 2020

LOL

me-Oh I'm fed up of staying in banglore🤷🐰 Also me gets excited when #BangaloreRains 🌧️🌦️ pic.twitter.com/OdC8eDYXWV — Moon🌙🥀 (@moonchild3781) April 29, 2020

Mesmerising!

Lightening and Thunder!

Raining with lightening and thunder #Bangalorerains this morning pic.twitter.com/Pwj7zA6zi6 — Abhishek (@abhishekbsc) April 29, 2020

In the Early Hours!

A new day dawns and it’s a rainy morning 🌧#BangaloreRains pic.twitter.com/dS5Wj1Glae — Rumana Naqvi (@Rumananaqvi) April 28, 2020

If weather reports are to be believed, the city may continue to experience overcast sky and receive rainfall in the coming days. The unexpected rain has been reportedly caused by the wind discontinuity from Vidarbha to Tamil Nady, apart from the circulation over the Arabian Sea.