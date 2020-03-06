‘Delhi Rains’ Trend on Twitter, People Share Pics and Videos As Heavy Showers and Thunderstorms Hit the National Capital

Delhi Rains (Photo Credits: @MrrMukherjee/ Twitter)

Delhiites woke up to heavy shower today, March 6, 2020. The sudden change in the climate has gripped the people of the national capital. The rainfall and thunderstorms lashed parts of Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday evening as people were seen making their way out of the traffic jams on major roads. The downpour is likely to affect flight operations at Delhi Airport too. People have taken to Twitter along with ‘Delhi Rains’ accompanied by a viral hashtag to share pictures and videos of the rainfall that hit the national capital. As per the latest report, more shower is expected late, and it shall continue until tomorrow, March 7, 2020. Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm Lash National Capital; IMD Says Light to Moderate Showers to Continue Today in Delhi.

The mercury in Delhi dropped slightly on Thursday, March 5, due to overcast skies and light rains in parts of the city. The city reportedly recorded a minimum of 14.4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27 degree Celsius. This has slightly improved the air quality, reportedly after three months. Earlier today, Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Skymet Weather Services, had earlier in the day informed that strong winds were approaching the national capital and that hailstorm was also expected at a few places. Four of Family Killed in Amritsar After Roof of House Collapses Due to Heavy Rainfall.

In the late evening, the massive shower made the traffic unmoving in major areas of the city. Amid the ongoing rainfall, Delhiites are sharing pictures and videos of the capital city, giving the rest of the country glimpses of what Delhi-NCR is going through at the moment.

Check Tweets:

Just as this rain in Delhi will reduce the pollution of the atmosphere, so will the pollution of the minds be reduced. God's Sake 🙏😭#DelhiRains#DelhiViolance pic.twitter.com/2GVBPHiq4W — Rahul Raj (@Rahulraj1207199) March 6, 2020

Thunderstorm:

Watch Video:

That Sound!

The unpredictability & transient beauty of Delhi weather. cool breeze. Love it. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/ZFE2MUCpbu — Priyank (@dypriyank) March 6, 2020

Weather in Delhi!

Still From Gurgaon!

Dense low lying clouds make it looks like extremely dark out here in Gurgaon given it's only 4 PM. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/tsoIlJoSFN — Soumen Mukherjee (@MrrMukherjee) March 6, 2020

Dark Clouds!

As per the weather advisory for Noida and Delhi-NCR, thunderstorms could hit the region on Saturday (March 6) as well. The wind speed is likely to touch 50 km per hour. According to Skymet Weather, a western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir has induced cyclonic circulation. It is even extending to East Bihar.