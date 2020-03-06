Bhojpuri Songs are No More Hot and Sexy! Sexual Connotations to Coronavirus Are the Newest Low; Insensitive Lyrics Make Mockery of Grim Situation (Watch Videos)

Bhojpuri Songs on Coronavirus (Photo Credits: BTS & EXO SONGS YouTube)

COVID-19 may be a threat to the world's population, but Bhojpuri artists, unfortunately, found materials for entertainment in it. As the deadly Coronavirus spread across countries taking lives, some has used it for their own good. Trying to cash on trends, many different types of songs have been made on Coronavirus in Bhojpuri. While some are funny, others are devotional and the rest are outrightly outrageous. The songs have garnered lakhs of views on YouTube and are being widely shared on social media platforms. While Bhojpuri songs are known are for their improper connotations often referring to women as sexual objects, including Coronavirus in their item numbers is a new low for the industry. Coronavirus in India: 'Greet With Namaste Instead of Handshake', Advises Maharashtra Health Minister to People to Avoid Spread of COVID-19 Infection.

And the songs are not just made by amateur singers but by established and known faces too are involved in the production. While some are racist ones, others spread the wrong information about preventive measures against Coronavirus. One of the songs urges Prime Minster Narendra Modi to do something as the injection and medicines are not helpful against the virus. Another song urges Gods to save Indians from the disease while drinking boiled water garlic in it. Bhojpuri songs are notoriously known for their hot and sexy songs. Sexualising women and referring to them as sexual objects are a part and parcel of the industry's content other than being infamous for showcasing scantily dressed women. Coronavirus Hoax Message: Employees to Get Paid Leave From March 5? Viral WhatsApp Forward About COVID-19 Is Fake!

While some songs only have audio, others have posters of scantily clad women alongside coronavirus pathogens. It reads, 'Maut se bachna hai toh zarur sune'. (If you want to save your life, then listen to this song'). According to a report in The Times of India, an artist who only sang patriotic songs is now lending his voice for 'corona' songs.

Around three songs have references to Coronavirus entering women's lehenga (skirts) and choli (blouses). One of the songs is about the girlfriend of a man who returned from China refusing to meet him. But he tries to convince her saying that the virus won't last long like many other things made in China.

Kamlesh Bedardi who recently wrote lyrics for a similar song said that the song promotes 'sanskar' by telling women to not wear skimpy clothes to avoid getting infected. It is not just the Bhojpuri industry which is being insensitive to the deadly outbreak. In fact, the keyword coronavirus has spiked on apps like Spotify.

Coronavirus has infected more than 90,000 people globally and killed over 3,000. While most the cases have been in China recently, many were detected with symptoms of the deadly disease in Europe, the Middle East and The United States.