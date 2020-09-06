The blue whale is the largest animal known to have ever existed, and its magnificent appearance and many hidden facts make marine biologist curious to discover more about the marine mammal. So, when a blue whale was spotted off the coast of Sydney in Australia, it was sure to make some buzz among the marine lovers' community. According to reports, it was the rarest sighting and was the third time in 100 years that the blue whale was spotted, swimming in the waters near the beachside suburb of Maroubra in New South Wales. The picture of the rare sighting was uploaded on the internet, and it is an instant hit. The mesmerising photo of the beautiful and largest animal on earth is sure to make you go woah. Video of Blue Whale Pooping And Leaving Behind a Trail of Bright Yellow Poo in the Ocean Goes Viral.

The National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS) confirmed the ‘extremely rare’ sighting. It stated that blue whales are rarely seen so close to the shore. Andrew Marshall of the NPWS said that the sea animal may have been more than 82 feet in length and weighed more than 100,000 kg. Despite their size, blue whales are “largely invisible,” even to the most avid whale watchers, Marshall explained in a statement, reported by BBC. “They are not often seen because they tend to live very far out to sea, their populations are widely dispersed and we have very limited data on its migration and critical habitat,” he was quoted saying in the report.

A Sydney-based photographer, Sean K, was able to capture the photographs of the majestic blue whale as it swam along the coast near Maroubra. The photographer posted the image on Instagram, and marine enthusiasts are all in love.

Here's the Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean (@seansperception) on Aug 17, 2020 at 12:04am PDT

The blue whale population in NSW’s waters remains elusive, and this is why such sightings make it so valuable. Marshall further claimed that the sighting was the first verified record of this species in NSW coast. At present, the total population of the blue whale stands between 10,000 and 25,000, and it is believed to be one of the world’s rarest animals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2020 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).