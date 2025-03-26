Blue Whale Challenge Scare at Gujarat School After Cut Marks Found on Hands of 30-40 Students, Classmate Accused of Offering INR 10 Prize for Self-Harm

Amreli, March 26: A game similar to the infamous Blue Whale Challenge emerged from Mota Munjiyasar village in Gujarat’s Amreli district, where around 30 to 40 students at a government primary school were found with cut marks on their hands. Shockingly, a classmate allegedly encouraged them to self-harm by offering an INR 10 reward for cutting themselves with a pencil sharpener blade. The incident has sparked concerns among parents and school authorities, prompting an official investigation.

According to an ETV Bharat report, the disturbing incident came to light after teachers and parents noticed multiple students with injuries on their hands. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that a seventh-grade student had initiated the challenge, persuading classmates to harm themselves for a monetary reward. The village sarpanch and concerned parents immediately reported the matter to the police, demanding strict action. Authorities have since launched an investigation to determine the motive behind the act and whether external influences were involved. Gujarat Shocker: In-Laws Force Woman To Wear Nightgown Every Day, Frustrated Daughter In-Law Files Complaint.

A Dainik Jagran report further detailed that students were manipulated into participating, with some fearing they would have to pay INR 5 if they refused. The school principal, Makwana, stated that the children appeared to be imitating a video game, though no direct link to the Blue Whale Challenge has been confirmed. The education department has assured that all teachers, students, and possibly parents will be questioned as part of the inquiry. Gujarat Shocker: Dalit Man Thrashed, Paraded Naked for Affair With Married Woman in Sabarkantha, FIR Registered.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged parents to monitor their children’s online activities closely to prevent exposure to such dangerous influences. Amreli District Education Officer Kishorbhai Mayani emphasised the need for increased vigilance in schools to prevent similar incidents in the future. The police have been directed to investigate whether the act was inspired by online challenges or if it was a case of peer pressure gone wrong.

